Most of the time, the actors behind the masks of our favorite slasher films have changed from installment to installment. Whether it’s Halloween’s Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney or Friday the 13th’s Warrington Gillette or Richard Brooker, the person behind the mask rarely appears for more than one or two goes. That is, of course, unless it’s Scream, which is kind of the entire point of the franchise. But in the film series, A Nightmare on Elm Street, one man has reigned supreme as the dream demon known as Freddy Krueger: Robert Englund. Englund originated the role in the original 1984 film and has reprised the part for almost all of the eight films to follow, save for the 2010 reboot in which Jackie Earle Haley got snuggly in the killer’s sweater. Now, more than a decade later, questions have begun to surface surrounding the possibility of Englund reclaiming the role or leaving it open for someone like Haley to take over.

Unfortunately, for the diehard fans out there who have been praying to see Englund back in the gruesome prosthetics, slicing and dicing anyone who dares to fall asleep, the actor doesn’t see a future reprisal likely. That is, except, under one condition - and it’s a colorful one. Literally.

While speaking with Bloody Disgusting, Englund said,

“There’s no Freddy left in me. I could possibly voice a really high-end animated version. That would be nice to be asked to do, but I know I can’t do the fight scenes more than one take now, one angle. I just can’t be snapping my head or anything like that. I’m an old dog! Give me a break.”

‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary

If there was ever a time for a talented animator to stand at the helm of such a reimagining, it would be now, as the film celebrates its 40th anniversary. To cheer on the milestone event, Collider’s Robert Brian Taylor recently sat down with Englund and A Nightmare on Elm Street’s final girl, Heather Langenkamp, to chat about the original movie, their memories of working with Wes Craven, and the legacy that the horror feature is still living out.

Looking back on his career, still in awe of the fandom and mania that follows the franchise, Englund said,

“But just sitting here today and adding up the numbers and realizing 40 — and all the other projects we've done in between — I never had an inkling that this would last this long. I knew we had a successful franchise somewhere after Part 2, but I never thought we would be going for all these years and come up with eight films and a television series. And the merchandizing. As we sit here right now, a new action figure is being created, a new poster, a new t-shirt, a new [Funko] Pop.”

You can now stream the original A Nightmare on Elm Street on Max.

