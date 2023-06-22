If the success of Scream VI earlier this year is any indication, audiences still have a hunger for classic slasher stories, and now it looks like they have a new one to look forward to. Nightmare on Elm Street star Robert Englund is set to star in a brand-new horror flick as an exclusive via Bloody Disgusting has revealed the official trailer for Natty Knocks, an upcoming film from Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers director Dwight H. Little.

Additional details remain under wraps, but the film will be set on the eve of Halloween and centers on a babysitter from a small town who attempts to survive the deadly rampage of Abner Honeywell, a serial killer that terrorizes the streets. The trailer effectively showcases the killer’s violent terror while also serving as a fun throwback to classic ‘80s slasher films, which could serve as a worthy treat for fans of the genre, especially with Englund set to star alongside other classic horror actors, such as Bill Moseley and Danielle Harris.

Alongside Englund, Moseley, and Harris, the film will also feature the appearance of Charlotte Fountain-Jardim, Thomas Robie, Noen Perez, and Jason James Richter. Benjamin Olson pens the screenplay for the film, which will be distributed by Vertical. “Natty Knocks immediately intrigued us given its collaboration of prolific horror icons who defined the genre for decades. The film is a testament to Dwight’s experience as a filmmaker, and we’re pleased that we were able to come on board for the project,” said Tony Piantedosi, Vertical SVP of Acquisitions to Bloody Disgusting.

Robert Englund Remains Dedicated to the Horror Genre

Englund is best known for playing Freddy Krueger, a classic character from the ‘80s slasher genre, a role he would continue to play for decades, which further solidified his legacy as a horror icon. In addition to being a nostalgic throwback to the classic slashr genre, Natty Knocks will also serve as a reunion between Englund and Little, who previously directed an episode of Freddy’s Nightmares, a television spin-off series from the ‘90s. As fans eagerly await the latest horror film from Englund, they can revisit his enduring legacy toward the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise with Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story, a documentary about the classic horror franchise.

Natty Knocks debuts both on streaming and in theaters on July 21. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming horror film below.