In the mid-1990s, horror was in a rut, but then came Scream in 1996. Wes Craven's meta slasher brought back the subgenre that had dominated the '80s, now with a fresh twist and a cast of up-and-coming young stars. Its success led to a wave of copycats, most notably 1997's I Know What You Did Last Summer. Perhaps the best of the post-Scream wave came a year later with Jamie Blanks' Urban Legend. It was not only a whodunit with a great cast, but it had the added twist of its killer offing their victims through the use of urban legends. It may be best remembered for its twist-killer reveal, but for me, the best part is the addition of Robert Englund. Forever known as Freddy Krueger in the Nightmare on Elm Street films, Englund's role as a professor who scares his class with his retelling of those urban legends showed just how great of an actor he is. I could listen to him tell scary stories all day.

Robert Englund's Casting Is a Perfect Meta Wink to His Horror Past