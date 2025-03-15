When looking back at 1983 television, there are two things noticeably absent: science fiction and anything that required actual thought. No offense to the likes of Dallas, Dynasty, or The A-Team, but "clever social commentary" was barely, if ever, on their agenda, and the closest to sci-fi was K.I.T.T. on Knight Rider. Then came V, the sci-fi miniseries based on Sinclair Lewis' "It Can't Happen Here," except with aliens. V was intelligent, bold, exciting, and horrifying (especially if you're not keen on seeing a live guinea pig being eaten), and proved popular enough to warrant a sequel miniseries, a proper TV series, and a reboot. It also happened to have in its cast the man who would become known as Freddy Krueger the following year.

'V's Kenneth Johnson Sets Out To Prove It Can Happen Here

“To the heroism of the Resistance Fighters — past, present, future — this work is respectfully dedicated.”

So starts the 1983 miniseries V, but its beginnings go back much, much further. Series creator Kenneth Johnson — who served as writer, producer, and director — was among the top TV showrunners, having created The Six Million Dollar Man spin-off The Bionic Woman and The Incredible Hulk. TThose series were popular and somewhat deeper fare than what was populating TV at the time, but Johnson was keen to create something smarter and more meaningful. To that end, he was inspired by Lewis's 1935 novel, written when fascism was gripping both Germany and Italy under Hitler and Mussolini, respectively, and meant as a warning to Americans about how fragile democracy can be.

The dystopian story tells of an America ripped apart by a theatrical, windbag politician who rises to become the President on the back of fearmongering and lies, only to execute his power unchecked, stoking paranoia and division across the country. Despite finding the concept improbable, NBC's Brandon Tartikoff greenlit the project but didn't believe the subtleties of an American bringing down democracy from the inside would work as effectively on television as having an outside force infiltrating the country on the sly. Per Vanity Fair, an executive by the name of Jeff Sagansky suggested that force could be aliens, saying they're "coming in peace." Despite initially balking at the idea, Johnson came around, looking at how artists like Rod Serling and Ray Bradbury used the genre to create powerful social commentary.

Production for 'V' Was Harried and, in One Case, Deeply Tragic