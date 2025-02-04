The word "legend" is thrown around frivolously in pop culture, but there are only a handful of musicians that genuinely achieve a status so acclaimed that their impact lives on for decades beyond their lifespans. On the list is undoubtedly the King of the Delta Blues, Robert Johnson. The singer only recorded 29 songs during his life, tragically dying at the young age of 27 in 1938. However, his legacy is one that would go on for years to come — earning a place in the Rock of Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 — influencing some of the most established artists in the world today including the likes of the Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin and Jimi Hendrix. In fact, he was so widely hailed that the myth of his time was that he sold his soul to the Devil for his mastery of the guitar. Now, many decades on from Johnson's death, the first ever biopic authorized by his estate is set to be unveiled in The Untitled Robert Johnson Biopic.

Written by Ridgeway Wilson, the mastermind behind Black Girls Rock!, the feature film will peel back the enigma of Johnson's real-life story. Born in 1911 in Mississippi, Johnson grappled with the reality of being a Black man from an impoverished family at that time. Despite the odds being stacked against him, Johnson acted on his love of music and his humble roots only added to the authenticity with which he story-told through his music.

Robert Johnson Only Recorded 29 Songs During His Lifetime

His candid ability to address themes of love, loss, and betrayal coupled with his signature intricate finger-picking and slide guitar, which were decades beyond their time, made for an undeniably compelling listen with audiences. During his short stint in music, Johnson produced a string of groundbreaking tracks including "Cross Road Blues" and "Sweet Home Chicago" in 1936 and "Hellhound on My Trail" and "Love in Vain" in 1937.

Michael Johnson, grandson of the legend, told how his grandfather's story is one that is "significant to American history." He explained:

“My grandfather, Robert Leroy Johnson is truly an American music legend. Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, and The Rolling Stones — they will all tell you that Robert Johnson’s music helped to define the foundational roots of blues and rock n’ roll. He was one of the innovators of this musical genre and depicting the Black experience in America and his life is an important story that is significant to American history. Robert Johnson’s story shows how talent can shine through any adversity.”

The Untitled Robert Johnson Biopic does not yet have a release date. Stay tuned on Collider for more details.