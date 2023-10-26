The Big Picture Robert Kardashian, once a main character on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, has chosen to stay clear of reality TV cameras since the show's end in 2021.

Despite his absence from the show, Robert's voice can be heard on phone calls in the current season, displaying his close relationship with his sister Khloé.

Rob's decision to prioritize his privacy and focus on being a great father to his daughter Dream is respected by his sisters, even though there is speculation about a possible return to the show.

Robert Kardashian used to be a team player when it came to reality TV. For at least seven seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Robert Jr. was just as much part of the drama as all of his siblings. His time on KUWTK displayed all the versions of him that people needed. Since KUWTK ended in 2021, Rob has succeeded in staying clear of the TV cameras. His ability to stay close to his family without (visually) coming on their Hulu show is admirable. For this third season, the family celebrates Rob’s daughter, Dream Kardashian, on her sixth birthday. Despite all the extended family being there, both Rob and Blac Chyna were nowhere to be found. On this season of The Kardashians, we're lucky enough to hear his voice on phone calls. And it seems like that is as much of Robert as the camera is getting for now.

Robert Kardashian Wasn't Always Camera Shy

Image via E!

True fans of KUWTK will remember his family-friendly version. That is when he was boyfriend to former Cheetah Girl Adrienne Bailon, all the way to his infamous relationship with Blac Chyna and his health issues in between. Some viewers have commented in the past that Rob was just never meant for that amount of fame and attention. Being the only male presence in a female-dominated household took a toll on him. On KUWTK, the family attended a couple of family therapy sessions, and Rob expressed sadness several times. Not being able to grow up with his father, Robert Kardashian Sr., was especially difficult for him throughout the show. From time to time, his mental health decline was captured on camera, as were his ups and downs in his personal life.

For at least eight seasons of KUWTK, Robert was a main character on the show, and after that, he limited it to only making guest appearances. In 2016, Robert had a relationship with Blac Chyna after she'd been with rapper, Tyga. Their relationship was tumultuous, to say the least. Things were made worse when, in the following year, Blac Chyna filed a lawsuit against the Kardashians for her defamation and interference with other reality TV projects. The legal battle ended with the Kardashian family winning the case and with E! canceling Rob and Chyna's reality show, Rob & Chyna. On season 3 of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian sneaked in a comment about her niece's mother, Blac Chyna. As she said in her interview, "I do not have a relationship with Dream's mom. It's just hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars."

Robert Kardashian Jr.'s Reality TV Appearances Have Diminished in Recent Years

Image via Hulu

So it's clear Robert doesn't want to be on a reality TV show. And that's fine. His sisters have shown respect for his decision to stay clear and have respected his privacy as much as they can. His privacy streak was only broken once when Rob made a rare appearance on The Kardashians. In the first seasons of The Kardashians, cameras only got a glimpse of Rob's side profile when attending Kris Jenner's birthday. He was only there for a little while and was seen almost hiding behind his sister Khloé. Overall, he’s been pretty consistent in staying away from the show. In the last couple of seasons, he’s made the smallest of appearances at a family dinner, and people got to see him. This season, he made an even smaller one: one of two voice appearances on a phone call with Kris Jenner. And even so, part of the conversation was bleeped out for PG TV standards.

If We Can't See Robert, At Least We Can Hear Him on 'The Kardashians'

Image via Hulu

Rob is like the voice of Charlie from Charlie's Angels and has remained a mystery guy for the entire season. When his voice comes on episode 8 of season 3, we hear him talking to Khloé about his daughter Dream and her birthday party. Time has tested Khloé and Rob's special relationship. Unlike the rest of his sisters, Rob has a close connection to his older sister, Khloé. She and him have managed to stay tight and open with each other, and if they can only be together through video chat, then Khloé will take it.

Robert explains in detail what Dream wants for her birthday: "She wants a three-tier cake, I'm pretty sure she said. I forget the exact flavor she asked for... Yeah, I'll get the details... She wants somebody to like, tell jokes. And she wants a DJ. She wants a moon bounce, slime people, she wants a butterfly theme... She wants a butterfly dress. She wants, like, pink braids in her hair. Robert ends the conversation by saying "God bless you... You're a good kid. Keep it up, girl... I love you so much." To which Khloé sweetly replies, "I love you too, Bobby boy."

Khloé also hints about the possibility of a TV comeback for Rob when one of their producers asks, "Do you think Rob will ever come back to the show?" Khloé answers: "I do think Rob would come to the show. He talks about it a lot; he does. But I do know Rob has been through a lot personally, but he's literally the best dad I know, and I'm so proud of him for that. And I know that he's just feeling really good about himself, and I'm happy for him. So I have faith that soon he'll be back on the show."

As it turns out, Dream's birthday party was a success, and Khloé also took a moment to say how much she loved her niece: "Dream is my niece. Dream is Rob's daughter. And she is the cutest little thing ever. I am helping Rob plan Dream's birthday. Dream is going to turn six. I cannot believe she's going to be six. Rob does such an incredible job with her, and I'm just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close to one another."

From the look of it, Rob may be just keeping to himself and avoiding any added hassle that comes with being on camera. Kourtney Kardashian has threatened to leave the show a couple of times now, but only Rob has stayed true to his feelings and rejected the idea of being followed everywhere he goes. Rob sticks to being somewhat on Instagram and showcases pictures of Dream on a regular basis. To watch this season, The Kardashians episodes are out every Thursday at 12 a.m. ET and are available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu in the US.