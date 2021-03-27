They also talk about how they tackle story, 'The Walking Dead', Bill Sienkiewicz, Jack Kirby, Dave Gibbons, Daredevil, Elektra, 'Hard Boiled', and more.

If you’re a comic book fan, you know Frank Miller’s name. Over the course of his decades-spanning career, Miller’s work on Daredevil, Elektra, Batman (especially The Dark Knight Returns), Wolverine, Sin City, 300, and too many other things to mention here have influenced countless people around the world and brought in tons of new readers to the medium. In addition, it wasn’t just Miller’s hard-boiled storytelling that inspired readers, he’s also a brilliant artist and inker whose unique style has helped bring mainstream acclaim to comic books. You really can’t overestimate Miller’s influence on comic books.

As the co-creator and writer of The Walking Dead, Invincible, Outcast, and Oblivion Song, Robert Kirkman has had a terrific run thus far. Not only did his fantastic Invincible animated series just premiere on Amazon Prime Video, for over ten years, AMC's The Walking Dead has been one of the highest-rated shows on television, and the enormously popular series has launched a few spinoffs (Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond), with more stories launching soon.

So who better than Miller and Kirkman to team up in the inaugural installment of a new, exclusive series called Collider Connections, in which two people from the same industry have a free-flowing conversation about their careers without a moderator.

During the 20-minute discussion, you’ll get to see two people that clearly respect each other’s work having fun. Topics touched on include Batman, how they each tackle story, The Walking Dead, Bill Sienkiewicz, Jack Kirby, Dave Gibbons, Daredevil, Elektra, Hollywood, Robocop 2, Sin City, The Spirit, Hard Boiled, and more.

Trust me, if you are a comic book fan, you’re going to really enjoy this conversation.

Check out the video above and below is a list of what was discussed. You can also download the conversation as a podcast here.

Collider Connections:

Where do your ideas come from?

What Kirkman wants Miller to do with Batman in the future.

What is Miller’s process for tackling story?

How did he decide what he wanted to do with Daredevil when he worked on the series?

Miller asks Kirkman how he came up with The Walking Dead.

Hard Boiled

What does Miller look for when he is going to write a book for someone else?

What Miller learned from Bill Sienkiewicz.

Working with Dave Gibbons on The Life and Times of Martha Washington in the Twenty-first Century.

What was Miller’s first experience working in Hollywood?

Kirkman talks about early days making The Walking Dead TV series and being told why he wasn’t getting thousands of zombies.

Does Miller think he will direct another movie?

How Miller is working on another Sin City.

