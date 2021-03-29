Plus, the status of the 'Invincible' movie and how he owns way too many Optimus Prime figures.

With the awesome new animated series Invincible now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, I recently spoke with Robert Kirkman about adapting his comic of the same name that he co-created with Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. The hour-long, adult animated superhero series is eight episodes and revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons).

I was able to watch the first three episodes before doing this interview and they’re great. Saying that, if the sight of animated blood and death makes you uncomfortable, you probably want to steer clear of this series. Invincible’s voice cast includes Zazie Beetz, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, Mahershala Ali, and more.

During the wide-ranging interview, Kirkman talked about wanting Invincible to feel like a cable drama, why it’s eight episodes, how he has a multi-season plan, how they decided on the look and animation style for the series, Easter eggs, Amazon’s reaction to the blood and violence, how quickly they can make Season 2 if Amazon wants it, and more. In addition, we talked about his collection of Optimus Prime figures, the future of The Walking Dead franchise (including Tales of the Walking Dead and the Daryl and Carol spinoff series starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride), and if they have ever talked about doing a Walking Dead series in another language and country.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

RELATED: Amazon's Super-Bloody Animated Superhero Series 'Invincible' Gets a Full Trailer

Robert Kirkman:

Any chance of Savage Dragon or another Image comic character having a cameo in the series?

Did Amazon ask if he had a plan for multiple seasons?

Why 8 episodes in the first season?

How did they come up with the length of each episode?

How did they put together the great cast?

Are there any Easter eggs people should watch for?

How did Amazon react to the violence in the series?

What is the timeline to getting another season on the air if Amazon wants more seasons?

How did they decide on the look of the series and style of animation?

Why he wanted the bright, colorful world of the Invincible comics brought to the animated world.

Why he wanted the bright, colorful world of the Invincible comics brought to the animated world.

