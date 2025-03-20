Invincible Season 3 went out with a bang after a bloodied finale recently leaving fans wanting more. The Robert Kirkman created show cast Steven Yeun in the titular role of the teenage hero and has a stellar line up of fan favorite characters voiced by compelling actors whose performances know no bounds, and fuel the fire of this intergalactic world. So, it’s natural for fans of the show to wonder how this world would fare in live-action, and thankfully Invincible is an IP that announced a movie in 2017 and seems like the development is still going on. For fans waiting for an update for the live-action, Kirkman recently revealed that he’d be “shocked” if it didn’t happen.

In a new chat with ComicBook, the writer and creator of the show assured fans that the movie would eventually come out and admitted that the animated series' success has both made it harder and easier when it comes to working on the movie. “Unfortunately, there’s not much I can say,” Kirkman said of the film. “I will say that the television show makes it vastly easier and vastly more difficult in various different aspects of the development of the movie. That’s kind of where I have to leave it, unfortunately. It’s still early going.” He further added, “I would be shocked if it doesn’t happen one day.”

Why Is an 'Invincible’ Movie Taking So Much Time?

Since the original announcement seven years ago, we’ve got three kickass seasons of Invincible and Season 4 is already in the pipeline. However, Kirkman revealed previously that the pursuit of perfection is delaying the movie, “it's been in development for a long time, and it's probably going to be in development for a while longer,” he divulged further elaborating:

"Just because, in relation to the show, it has to provide a different experience," he added. "It has to still be true to Invincible in some interesting ways. But it has to be its own thing. It has to stand on its own. And so that's something we're spending a lot of time crafting. But I think when it finally happens, it's gonna be really cool."

Kirkman’s new comments are in line with his previous ones as after giving incredible seasons of the show, fans would not settle for anything less and would most certainly not mind waiting for it. As the film is still in the early development stage we’d have to wait longer for any actors or other top-line talents to be announced.

Till then, all seasons of Invincible are available to stream on Prime Video.