Robert Mitchum was one of the most versatile actors of Hollywood's golden age, known for his laid-back demeanor and commanding screen presence. Throughout his career, Mitchum mastered a wide range of roles, from hardboiled detectives and war heroes to villains and conflicted antiheroes. He was particularly at home in film noir, so much so that Roger Ebert dubbed him the genre's leading performer, memorably describing him as having a "deep, laconic voice and long face and those famous weary eyes."

Although his work is worth exploring simply as a glimpse into another cinematic era, Mitchum's best movies have also aged incredibly well and remain entertaining today. The actor's gravitas and sense of authenticity are impressive and generally lift whatever projects he's in. These are Robert Mitchum's ten best movies, from Crossfire to The Night of the Hunter.

10 'Crossfire' (1947)

Directed by Edward Dmytryk

Close

"Hating is always the same, always senseless." Crossfire is a noir film set in the aftermath of World War II, with Mitchum as Sergeant Keeley, who becomes involved in the investigation of a Jewish man's murder. As the case progresses, it becomes clear that the crime was motivated by anti-Semitism. From here, the movie blends thriller elements with social commentary. The anti-prejudice message is central, with the noir aspects serving mainly as a vehicle for the themes.

Crossfire made a solid profit on release and received positive reviews, including an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. While Mitchum only has a supporting role (the lead is Robert Young as the police captain), his turn is sturdy, and he always appears at home with this kind of noirish subject matter. Here, Mitchum is a brave and independent officer, determined to do his research when suspicion falls on one of his friends.

Rent on Amazon

9 'Ryan's Daughter' (1970)

Directed by David Lean

Close

"It should be nothing to be scared of Rosy." Ryan’s Daughter is a romantic drama directed by master of epics David Lean (The Bridge on the River Kwai, Lawrence of Arabia). It's set in a small Irish village during World War I, where reserved schoolteacher Charles Shaughnessy (Mitchum) is married to the younger Rosy (Sarah Miles). The relationship is strained, and when Rosy begins an affair with a British officer, the town’s close-knit community becomes embroiled in scandal.

Ryan's Daughter is an ambitious movie, aiming to combine an intimate drama with a broader history of the turbulent years in Ireland preceding the war, but it only partially succeeds. At over three hours, the length is excessive, and the sprawling sets and locations often overshadow the performers. The script is also weak at times, struggling to support all this weight. That said, Mitchum is good, doing a lot with the little the screenplay gives him.

Watch on Tubi

8 'The Friends of Eddie Coyle' (1973)

Directed by Peter Yates

Image via Paramount Pictures

"I shoulda known better than to trust a cop." Mitchum leads this one as the title character, a small-time criminal facing jail time and wrestling with whether to betray his friends to stay out of prison. Coyle begins to snitch, but the feds he works for keep demanding more and more. Matters are complicated further by the fact that one of Coyle's associates (Peter Boyle) is himself an informant, unbeknownst to Coyle.

The Friends of Eddie Coyle, set in the grimy Boston underworld, is a realistic, downbeat depiction of low-level crime, ably directed by Bullitt's Peter Yates. Mitchum's performance is central to its melancholy tone, bringing an impressive, world-weary authenticity to the role. In his hands, the character becomes a complex and tragic everyman rather than merely a two-dimensional mobster. Boyle is also great as the schemer Dillon, a man just as self-interested as Coyle but with fewer scruples and greater skill at gaming the system.

The Friends of Eddie Coyle Release Date June 26, 1973 Cast Robert Mitchum , Peter Boyle , Richard Jordan , Steven Keats , Alex Rocco , Joe Santos , Mitchell Ryan , Peter MacLean Runtime 102 Minutes Writers George V. Higgins , Paul Monash

Watch on PlutoTV

7 'The Enemy Below' (1957)

Directed by Dick Powell

Image via 20th Century Studios

"It's a bad war. Its reason is twisted. Its purpose is dark." The Enemy Below is a tense naval war drama that pits Murrell (Mitchum), an American destroyer captain, against a cunning German submarine commander (Curd Jürgens). The suspense derives from the tactical maneuvering between the two captains as they try to outwit each other in a deadly game of cat and mouse. Refreshingly, the focus is more on the battle of wits rather than sheer force, though there are several impressive action scenes.

A big aspect of The Enemy Below is also the mutual respect between these opponents, as well as the possibility of humanity in wartime; it's thus a moral, almost gentlemanly war film. The Enemy Below is perhaps a little melodramatic and overly optimistic, but it's taut, well-crafted, and fairly thrilling, especially for its day. It's also reasonably technically realistic, with actual German U-boat submariners serving as consultants on set.