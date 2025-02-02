When it comes to smoldering noir antiheroes, Robert Mitchum might be the best there ever was. From iconic roles like the menacing yet charismatic traveling preacher Harry Powell in the noir masterpiece The Night of the Hunter to the retired private investigator fighting his own demons in the quintessential Out of the Past, Mitchum commanded the screen with an unmatched presence. While his contribution to the genre has often been the hallmark of his career, Mitchum, who got enviable praise from critic Roger Ebert as his favorite actor, was far more versatile than that. In Nicholas Ray's 100% Rotten Tomatoes-rated 1952 contemporary Western The Lusty Men, which combines the rugged intensity of the Western with the pathos of sports dramas, Mitchum proves once more why he is listed among the greatest male stars of classic American cinema by the American Film Institute and his name is inscribed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Lusty Men is an intricate study of the fleeting showbiz of rodeo riding while meditating on human vulnerability, ambition, and the thin line between glory and self-destruction.

'The Lusty Men' Offers a Realistic Depiction of Rodeo Life