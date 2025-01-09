There are many murmurs about bringing Robert Pattinson’s Batman being a part of James Gunn’s new DC Universe. While Matt Reeves is hard at work preparing to film The Batman II this year, Gunn has previously revealed plans for Batman: Brave and the Bold for his own interconnected universe. The Flash director Andy Muschietti is set to helm the feature, which is taking its own sweet time in the development phase. However, the two movies, being DC IPs, won’t be released too close to each other. In a new interview, Muschietti spoke about plans for his movie and whether Pattinson will be the Batman of the DCU.

The director noted that it will be “quite obvious” that the Dark Knight in The Brave and the Bold isn’t the same as Batman from The Batman: Part II. "As everyone knows, the Batman featured in The Brave and the Bold will belong to the new DC universe. It’s quite obvious that Matt Reeves’ Batman is not part of this new universe," Muschietti explained during an interview with the Radio TU Show, potentially squashing all hopes for seeing Pattinson in the new DC Universe.

Furthermore, he noted that, given Reeves’ sequel was recently delayed from 2026 to 2027, Muschietti said it “will take a while” until The Brave and the Bold is released because “it would be absurd to release two Batman movies at the same time.” He further explained the studio’s release strategy for the two explaining,

“What DC is doing is creating a strategy to ensure these two films don’t conflict with each other. As for my participation in the film, there are good intentions. I want to make the movie and we’re talking about ideas and story and tone. I can’t say anything, but it’s going to be great, that’s what I can tell you for sure.”

‘The Brave and The Bold’ Will Take Time to Reach Theaters

The Batman Part II is certainly on fans’ minds. While previously the film was delayed to 2027, Reeves recently shared plans for filming, which is a great sign for the feature. Nonetheless, as Muschietti noted, the studio will refrain from releasing the two titles closely. It seems like it’ll be a while before we get to see DC Universe Batman in live-action, but those wanting a tease of what's to come for the Dark Knight should definitely check out Creature Commandos. The director previously revealed that the film has been slightly postponed, “I’m now writing a science fiction movie that I would like to do… Batman is a project that’s been postponed a bit. So there could be another film before it, possibly that one.”

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Batman's cinematic future. The Batman is currently streaming on Max.

