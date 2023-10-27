The Big Picture The latest Batman suit from the film The Batman, featuring Robert Pattinson, was briefly added to the game Batman: Arkham Knight on the Epic Game Store.

The suit was mistakenly added and then later removed without explanation, leaving fans confused.

It is speculated that the suit was intended to coincide with the release of the Batman: Arkham Trilogy on the Nintendo Switch, which has been delayed until December 1.

While gamers have been preoccupied with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for the last week, another iconic superhero game Batman: Arkham Knight just added Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit from the character’s latest film The Batman. However, as quickly as it was added, it was then removed from the game entirely.

The free update appeared to be mistakenly added to the Epic Game Store earlier this week with official screenshots of the now iconic suit in game making waves on the internet. Why developer Rocksteady removed the suit is unknown at this time. What makes it even odder is it was never officially announced that Pattinson’s Batman was coming to Arkham Knight in the first place. The suit may have been originally intended to coincide with the Batman: Arkham Trilogy coming to Nintendo Switch. That collection was intended to be released earlier this month before getting delayed to December 1.

Batman: Arkham Knight, which originally released in 2015, was full of cinematic Batman costumes. From Michael Keaton to Christian Bale to Ben Affleck, the game was a celebration of The Dark Knight’s rich history. It even had Adam West’s campy version of the character. So it would make sense that DC and Rocksteady would want to add the most recent Cape Crusader to the game. Hopefully by the time the Arkham Trilogy does release on Switch Pattinson’s Batman will be back in the game. It would be extra fitting for his version of the character to be featured as Arkham Knight takes place on Halloween Night just like the opening to The Batman.

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Where’s ‘The Batman’ Streaming?

The Batman’s currently streaming on Max after being one of last year’s most beloved films. Director Matt Reeves crafted such a brilliant detective story that felt very reminiscent to graphic novels like Batman: The Long Halloween. It also felt inspired by the Batman: Arkham series as those games had a heavy emphasis on detective work and investigating crime scenes. The Riddler was a major part of the Arkham universe as well who Paul Dano masterfully brought to life in The Batman.

While fans wait for more information about Pattinson’s Batsuit in the game, you can watch the trailer for both The Batman and Batman: Arkham Knight down below. Arkham Knight is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.