We've waited with bated breath for news of a new Bong Joon Ho flick — come on, only philistines didn't at least appreciate Parasite — and now, well...Bong is most definitely back. According to Deadline, the Korean auteur is eyeing up a project at Warner Bros., adapting the yet-to-be-published book "Mickey7" from sci-fi wordsmith Edward Ashton. We should probably expect the director's script to... well, go off script, given his propensity to take a creative dagger to existing texts. But the project, centered around disposable clones being sent to colonize distant planets, certainly sounds delectable. But the better news? The Batman's Robert Pattinson — yep, everybody's favorite Rob, at least those of us with taste — is set to star, presumably as the eponymous seventh Mickey.

Deadline reports that Bong has "taken his time" working out his plans in the wake of Parasite, which swept the Oscars back in 2019 — the first non-Anglophonic feature to win Best Picture ever, along with a Best Director gong for Bong. (Sorry, couldn't resist.) Deadline continues that "Towards the end of 2021, [Bong] was presented with the manuscript for the unpublished book by Ashton, which immediately drew his interest". Accordingly, Bong met with some of the most promising A-listers across Tinseltown about the role, with Pattinson coming out of their meeting most impressive. Are we surprised? Not in the slightest.

Pattinson has been a hot property for years on the independent circuit, with starring roles in such critically beloved titles as The Safdie Brothers' Good Time in 2017, High Life from French auteur Claire Denis in 2018, and 2019's The Lighthouse from Robert Eggers. He made his return to the tent pole fold in 2020, starring in Christopher Nolan's sci-fi time-buster Tenet; next he'll appear as the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves's new Batman reboot, which everyone and their grandmother is surely excited for. It wouldn't be unfair to say that Pattison, as it currently stands, is Hollywood's hottest property.

RELATED: Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne Is (Shockingly) Inspired by Kurt Cobain, Reveals Matt Reeves

The planned feature from Warners marks their second collaboration with the Korean film giant in recent months, following WarnerMedia's commissioning of an HBO limited series based on Parasite, to be executive produced by Bong alongside Adam McKay.

As for The Batman: the film, which recently received a PG-13 rating, is still set to release exclusively in theaters come March 4. Reeves has said that he was drawn to Pattinson after seeing his performance in the aforementioned Safdies thriller, explaining "in that movie you could really feel his vulnerability and desperation, but you could also feel his power. I thought that was a great mix," before comparing him to Kurt Cobain. Not a bad comp.

Bong Joon Ho and Song Kang-ho's Film Collaborations, Ranked From Best to... Somehow Even Better Bong Joon Ho and Song Kang-ho continue to push the limits of storytelling with their affecting and innovative films together.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email