Mickey 17 has helped lift star Robert Pattinson even higher on the list of the highest-grossing leading movie stars at the domestic box office. The latest film from Bong Joon Ho opened with $19 million at the domestic box office, and it has since had a strong start to the week, adding another $4 million just from Monday and Tuesday earnings. Mickey 17 has also earned $34 million in international markets for a worldwide total of $57 million. This $23.1 million domestic total is enough to move Pattinson past both Sam Worthington (Avatar) and Kevin Costner (Yellowstone) at the box office, with his $1.9 billion personal total also putting him ahead of other major Hollywood figures such as Jason Statham, Chris Pine, and Brie Larson.

Robert Pattison owes much of his career box office success to movies that are well over 10 years old, with Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix being the highest-grossing movie of his career at the global box office, after earning $937 million. Pattinson’s role as Cedric Diggory in the Harry Potter movies netted him over $1.5 billion at the global box office, but he has still yet to have a movie in his career earn over $1 billion. His highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office is a much more recent film, The Batman, which grossed $369 million in the U.S. The Batman failed to find the same international success as the Twilight and Harry Potter movies, earning $401 million in overseas markets and finishing its run with a global total of $770 million.

What’s Next for ‘Mickey 17’ Star Robert Pattinson?