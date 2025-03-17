Director Bong Joon Ho's science-fiction film Mickey 17 might be struggling at the box office, but box office trivia nerds will always remember it as the movie that toppled Captain America: Brave New World from atop the domestic charts. The film is now approaching the $100 million mark worldwide, while Brave New World makes one last push towards the $400 million milestone. Thanks to Mickey 17's performance, however, star Robert Pattinson has now overtaken Brave New World star Anthony Mackie on the all-time leader-board.

Pattinson's movies have grossed a combined total of $4.73 billion worldwide, which is only a few million above Mackie's career box office haul. Both actors have appeared in numerous franchise films, significantly boosting their commercial figures. Pattinson debuted with a memorable supporting role in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, which remains his biggest-ever hit with over $900 million worldwide. But he rose to global stardom after playing Edward Cullen in the five Twilight films, which made a combined total of $3.3 billion worldwide. More recently, he starred as the titular superhero in director Matt Reeves' The Batman, which made over $770 million worldwide.

Pattinson is among the 100 highest-grossing movie stars of all time. He also appeared in Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which grossed more than $365 million worldwide in mid-pandemic 2020. Mackie, on the other hand, has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — the biggest movie franchise in history — for over a decade. He made his MCU debut in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which made over $700 million globally, and headlined a superhero film for the first time with Brave New World, which has made $388 million worldwide so far.

Pattinson is a Veteran Franchise Player