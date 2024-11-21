Christopher Nolan is assembling another ridiculously good cast for his next epic, and the latest name in the mix is none other than Robert Pattinson. It's being reported this evening that Pattinson is the latest name to join the cast of Nolan's mystery project, joining a serious stacked ensemble which already includes the likes of Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and Lupita Nyong’o. The move seals a reunion for Pattinson and Nolan, having previously collaborated on the mind-bending sci-fi thriller Tenet. Pattinson has since continued his trajectory as one of Hollywood’s most in-demand talents, balancing blockbuster roles (The Batman) with off-kilter and niche roles like The Lighthouse and the upcoming Mickey17.

Details about Nolan’s upcoming project are shrouded in secrecy, as is tradition for the director. While various loglines and plot descriptions have circulated, sources close to the production have repeatedly stated that they are inaccurate, which sadly means no vampires. Filming is expected to begin in early 2025, but the true nature of the story remains under wraps, just as Nolan likes it. What we do know about the movie is that it is set to release in IMAX on July 17, 2026, which lines up nicely with Nolan’s signature summer release window, a pattern established by hits like Inception, Dunkirk, and last year’s Best Picture winner, Oppenheimer.

Christopher Nolan and IMAX Developed "Never-Before-Seen" Technology For New Movie

Nolan loves to push technological boundaries, as we all know by now. Not content with pioneering things like shooting in monochrome in the highest definition possible — Oppenheimer was the first IMAX movie to shoot in black and white IMAX film, thanks to specially developed film made by Kodak and FotoKen — it seems that Nolan has been working behind the scenes with IMAX directly to develop some new state of the art tech that is shrouded in so much secrecy, it could be anything. IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond revealed the news in a conference all, telling investors what Nolan had planned:

I’m pleased to share that Chris will be utilizing new Imax technology in the making of the film — never-before-used equipment that our teams have been developing through this past year.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the progress of Christopher Nolan's next blockbuster film. Casting will no doubt continue to reel in the biggest names in Hollywood, and we'll report the news when it happens.