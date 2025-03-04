Robert Pattinson has gone through a miraculous transformation into a mad daredevil that courts the attention of the reigning auteurs of modern Hollywood. He's been a key factor in films by directors as varied as Christopher Nolan, Hayao Miyazaki, Robert Eggers, and the Safdie Brothers, where he dependably gives some of the best work of his career. He's truly living up to the potential that he saw for himself after finishing the Twilight series, but that was a path that he had a lot of trepidation trying to take the first step towards. He wasn't sure that he was good enough to work with the "serious" artistic directors, and he didn't have that self-confidence in him until he worked with David Cronenberg on his confoundingly ahead-of-its-time headscratcher, Cosmopolis.

What Is David Cronenberg's 'Cosmopolis' About?

Image via Entertainment One

Billionaire Eric Packer (Pattinson) spends the day riding in the back of his limo in New York City while the world around him seems to be imploding. He fills his idle time having mind-numbingly intellectual conversations about the economy and the state of the modern world with various people in his inner circle, like his wife (Sarah Gadon), his bodyguard (Kevin Durand), and his tech business partner (Jay Baruchel). All he wants is a simple haircut at his favorite barber, but he's stuck in a maelstrom where the US President is visiting, a major rap star's funeral is being held, and the economic state of affairs is in a free fall due to horrible stock trading and currency speculation. When he learns that most of his fortune has been lost due to the economic strife, Packer spirals into a full-blown existential crisis as he contemplates the demise of everything he's grown comfortable with. This is Cronenberg at his most surgically didactic, foregoing any sense of traditional plot momentum or gestures at realism to deliver a pitiless indictment of a world run rampant by the specter of capitalism.

'Cosmopolis' Crawls Into the Skin of Capitalism

Adapted from the 2003 novel by White Noise author Don DeLillo, Cosmopolis is a tableau of scenes unified by the central theme of the impending social upheaval and end of an entire way of life due to economic hardship. Current films have gotten more comfortable, if not wishy-washy, in their performative indictments of capitalism, but Cosmopolis was ahead of the curve and blithely direct in its prophetic warnings of modern-day technofascists who seek to bend the world to whatever lets them protect their financial interests. The audience is left stuck in a world of the most elite, of a form of business composed of made-up titles like "Chief of Theory," of the uber-wealthy encased in a limo-shaped bubble, while fervent protesters who want their heads crowd around the limo.

Upon initial release, the film was torn apart by critics for how inhumane and artificial everything felt, with lopsided blocking, obvious green-screen, and rambling esoteric diatribes about nihilistic and economic theory, but that's precisely what makes it so skin-crawling as a portrait of pathological greed. The pursuit of billionaire wealth and domination of the culture has rendered these people hollow vessels who are either content in their vacuousness or scrambling for a sense of existential purpose (or both, in Packer's case). Even though this doesn't have any body horror or gooey prosthetics, this fits right in with David Cronenberg's life-long pursuit of exploring the boundaries of humanity and how far it can be distorted into something monstrous, and he found his perfect conduit in Robert Pattinson.

Robert Pattinson Proved He Was Perfect for Auteurs