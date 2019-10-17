Robert Pattinson Explains Why Batman Isn’t a “Hero”

0

Although we haven’t had a solo-Batman movie since 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, it still feels like it’s going to be a while until Matt Reeves’ brings the character back for his own movie with The Batman. Maybe time just seems longer when you’re filling it with any kind of information you can gleam from any interview or set photo or what have you. For example, today the New York Times posted an interview with The Batman star Robert Pattinson on playing the title character and why he doesn’t see Batman as a “real hero”:

You were saying earlier that we should be skeptical of any actor who wants to play the hero, and yet here you are playing Batman. Batman’s not a hero, though. He’s a complicated character. I don’t think I could ever play a real hero — there’s always got to be something a little bit wrong. I think it’s because one of my eyes is smaller than the other one. What is it about Batman that excites you? I love the director, Matt Reeves, and it’s a dope character. His morality is a little bit off. He’s not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comic-book character. There is a simplicity to his worldview, but where it sits is strange, which allows you to have more scope with the character.

I’m in agreement with Pattinson. Although I hope this isn’t just another “Batman is crazy,” take on the character, I think it’s wise to not immediately view Batman as the hero. He’s a traumatized guy who does heroic things, but they’re also self-serving. He’s not entirely altruistic, and the darkness that drives him makes him interesting.

Although I’m sure some will try to use Pattinson’s statement as a barometer on how dark this take on Batman will be, he’s quick to note that mining his quotes for insight may be a fool’s errand:

I just fear that when I say anything about “Batman,” people online are like, “What does this mean?” And I don’t know! I used to be very good at censoring myself, but I’ve said so many ridiculous things over the years, so I’m always curious when I’m promoting these movies how many times I can mess up. It feels like with every movie that comes out, there’s always one quote from me where it’s like, “How? What kind of out-of-body experience produced that screaming nonsense?”

As for the reaction from fans, Pattinson is used to it by now, and it’s actually tamer than the Twilight days:

You’ve said that after you were cast as Batman, you anticipated a vitriolic reaction online. Maybe I’m just used to abuse by now. At least I didn’t get death threats this time — that’s a plus! It’s funny that people are so very angry about “Twilight.” I never particularly understood it.

Pattinson can next be seen giving another memorable performance in the very bizarre The Lighthouse, which opens in limited release tomorrow.