Anyone familiar with their work knows that Josh and Benny Safdie are masters at capturing cinematic anxiety. Their 2017 film, Good Time, is a shining example of this particular gift. It stars Robert Pattinson as a crafty and maniacal criminal who is forced to embark on a chaotic journey following a botched bank robbery. Showcasing a great understanding of the dark, sociopathic nature of his character — as well as the seedy New York City underworld the Safdies were exploring on screen — the former Twilight star fit seamlessly into the brothers' patented aesthetic, turning in the best performance of his career. Released during a time that saw Pattinson choosing more interesting roles that allowed him to display his range as an actor, and the Safdies graduating to the next level of filmmaking that came with access to bigger budgets and more well-known performers, Good Time had a tremendous impact on both its star and directors' careers.

What Is A24's 'Good Time' About?

Perhaps the best descriptor for Good Time came from a 2017 Vice interview when Josh Safdie called the film a "heist movie on acid." Though the film's singular "heist" only occurs for a short period of time near the beginning, its consequences set the rest of the plot in motion. Connie (Pattinson) is the mastermind behind the robbery, and somewhat forcibly brings along his intellectually disabled brother Nick (Benny Safdie). Their getaway is interrupted by a dye-pack inside the stolen money exploding in the car, causing the brothers to try to flee on foot. After Nick is arrested while Connie gets away, the rest of the film tracks the arduous journey Connie goes on in an attempt to bail his brother out of jail.

Like many of the Safdies' movies, Good Time takes an uncompromising look at New York City's criminal world, the class struggles that contribute to it, and the people that inhabit it. As they often do, the brothers fill this world with troubled characters operating in morally gray areas. On Connie's journey, the audience is introduced to the type of unique, yet instantly recognizable figures that could only have come from the Safdies' brains. While many of these figures suffer harsh fates, the film decompresses in its final moments, ending with one of its characters being given a chance to start a new, more peaceful journey. It is one of the most memorable closing scenes of the 2010s, and acts as a brilliant conclusion to a spectacular film.

Pattinson's Character Fits Perfectly Within the Lineage of Flawed Safdie Protagonists

Any discussion of the Safdies' work has to include praise for the incredibly memorable main characters they have created over the years. From Lenny, the reckless and unformed father at the center of Daddy Longlegs, to Howard Ratner, the brash and impetuous New York City jeweler who guides viewers through Uncut Gems, the characters at the center of the Safdies' films are usually flawed and of ill repute, but the brothers clearly always approach them with empathy. Connie is no different. Perhaps their most irredeemable protagonist, Pattinson's Good Time character makes one frantic, impulsive, and selfish decision after another throughout the film, but is still treated as a fully-realized, complex figure.

Even with the knowledge that Connie's journey is a quest to "save" his brother, the viewer can tell that all of his choices are self-motivated. Often making decisions that could accurately be classified as genuinely evil, Connie is solely focused on his own needs and desires, greeting everyone who crosses his path with the same level of contempt. Though he is attempting to rescue his brother, it is clear that he is not interested in what is actually best for Nick. Instead, due to an inflated ego, he mistakenly believes that he is the only one truly fit to be his brother's caretaker. Despite this being shown to be absurd and untrue in the film's opening scenes, when Connie removes Nick from a therapy session and enlists him in his bank robbery scheme.

Considering the character's degenerate qualities, mixed with Safdies' anxiety-inducing and fast-paced direction, Pattinson's performance could have easily crossed over into the realm of caricature. Impressively, though, he remains fully grounded throughout the film. Connie is an indelible character, one that carves out a permanent place in your memory the first moment you see him. Though we may not have known it at the time, Pattinson was uniquely suited for this role, and he took full advantage of the opportunity.

'Good Time' Showed Audiences the Immense Talent That Pattinson Possesses