After winning an Oscar in 2019 with Parasite, director Bong Joon-ho's next film, Mickey 17, is finally ramping up promotion. Empire Magazine has two new looks at Robert Pattinson and Mark Ruffalo in the upcoming sci-fi film, which is due in theaters on January 31, 2025. The first image shows Pattinson's Mickey 17, the title character, standing with another version of himself, Mickey 18. The film follows Mickey, otherwise known as an expendable, who is continuously reincarnated after he dies on a never-ending mission to colonize an ice planet. The first trailer for the film was released not long ago, and showed Pattinson putting on a show as his character perished time and time again in the silliest of situations. Mickey 17 also stars Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Steven Yeun opposite Pattinson and Ruffalo.

Pattinson first made a name for himself starring in the Twilight movies of the late 2000s and early 2010s, but he's since broken out of that mold and proved himself to be a formidable actor. He recently made his comic book debut as Bruce Wayne in The Batman, the Matt Reeves-directed Dark Knight flick which was such a success it earned a sequel and also a spin-off series, The Penguin, which is currently airing on Max. He also starred opposite Willem Dafoe in The Lighthouse, the psychological thriller from acclaimed director Robert Eggers. He even teamed up with Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan for one of his most divisive films, Tenet, the time-traveling action flick which also stars John David Washington that premiered in 2020.

‘Mickey 17’ Will Be R-Rated

It was announced by the MPAA at the beginning of the month that Mickey 17 would be rated-R for violent content, language throughout, sexual content, and drug material. This was welcome news for some fans who were concerned that Warner Bros. would push for the movie to be PG-13 to open it up to a wider range of audiences. However, the success of the R-rated Deadpool & Wolverine earlier this year grossing more than $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office while PG-13 films such as Argylle and Furiosa flopped is proof that it's less about the rating, and more about the quality of movie attached to it.

Mickey 17 hits theaters on January 31, 2025. Check out the new images from the film above, stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Bong Joon Ho's Oscar-winning film, Parasite, now streaming on Max.

