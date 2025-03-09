With the newly released Mickey 17 and praise being thrown all around for the one and only Robert Pattinson, people are looking back on his best films. Over the years, Pattinson has been through many genres and worlds, giving fans who look back on his resume a huge variety of content to consume. The actor takes a lot of pride in his work and doesn't just choose any opportunity that comes his way, so a huge majority of his catalog is high-quality stuff.

The wide variety of characters he can play is astounding. He can go from the timid and wimpy Mickey in Mickey 17 to the Caped Crusader himself in The Batman. Anyone looking to check out the best Pattinson films that are out there is going to see a huge cast of characters that are incredibly different from one another.

10 'The Devil All the Time' (2020)

Directed by Antonio Campos

Image via Netflix

Starring both Robert Pattinson and the wall-crawling Tom Holland, The Devil All the Time had a lot of eyes on it upon release in 2020. The two acting powerhouses are both absolutely electric in the film and the best part about it is their wonderful dynamic when acting alongside each other. Pattinson pulls out a performance unlike any he's done before.

His performance as Reverend Preston Teagardin is pretty chilling. He pulls out this accent that doesn't sound a lick like him in real life. This role is a huge example of the kind of voice work that Pattinson can pull off in the right role. He brings forth a creepiness that could only be captured by the way he plays this role.