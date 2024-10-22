Robert Pattinson has just found his next project. He'll produce Primetime, a searing look at TV journalism directed by Lance Oppenheim for A24. Deadline reports that in addition to producing the film, Pattinson may also play the lead role.

Primetime will focus on a journalist who investigates the seamy underworld of crime, and ends up changing television forever. The film is said to be inspired by Dateline's To Catch a Predator, in which adult men looking for sex with minors were lured to a filming location, at which point they were confronted with their misdeeds by host Chris Hansen; the series was criticized for its exploitative nature and encouragement of vigilante justice before ending in 2007. A24 are not commenting on the film's potential similarities to that program. It will be the first narrative feature for documentarian Oppenheim; he has directed two documentary features, Some Kind of Heaven and Spermworld, and one documentary series, Ren Faire, which premiered on HBO earlier this year to great acclaim.

What Has Robert Pattinson Been In Lately?

Last year, Pattinson lent his voice to the English dub of Hayao Miyazaki's Oscar-winning animated film, The Boy and the Heron; Collider's Tyler B. Searle praised Pattinson's performance as the titular bird for capturing "every ounce of the heron's complicated personality". Pattinson's next feature is Bong Joon-Ho's science fiction black comedy Mickey 23, which, after multiple delays, will hit theaters this January. Next, he'll star alongside Jennifer Lawrence in Die, My Love; the dark comedy/horror film will be director Lynne Ramsey's first feature since 2017. Pattinson is also slated to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in the upcoming sequel to The Batman, which director Matt Reeves confirmed to Collider will shoot next year; however, he will not appear in the Max Penguin series, which takes place in the wake of the first film. Pattinson will also star in and produce a remake of the 1980 shocker Possession, which will be directed by Smile 2 helmer Parker Finn.

Oppenheim will direct Primetime from a script by Ajon Singh. Pattinson will produce via his production banner Icki Eneo Arlo alongside Brighton McCloskey, Range’s Brian Kavanaugh Jones and Fred Berger, and Square Peg’s Lars Knudsen, Ari Aster and Tyler Campellone. Oppenheim and Singh will executive produce, as will William Iannaccone and A.J. Bourscheid for Range and Emily Hildner for Square Peg.

Primetime is in development; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.