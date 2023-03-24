The comedy genius, Adam McKay is gearing up to bring us another major political satire with his next film titled, Average Height, Average Build. According to reports from Puck News, the Academy Award winner is eyeing two major powerhouses for roles in the film, and they involve Batman and Iron Man. Robert Pattinson and Robert Downey Jr. are reportedly in talks for major roles in the film with Amy Adams and Forest Whitaker also set to star.

Though major plot details are still under wraps as the project is only in its developmental stage, Average Height, Average Build is tipped off as a political satire that will follow an ambitious serial killer who vies for a political seat with the hidden sinister agenda of making laws more friendly to murderers like himself. From that little detail, the plot sounds unique and intriguing enough to draw the attention of fans. Pattinson is being billed as the lead character which means he will likely take on the role of the central serial killer. Puck News further reveals that the project comes with a rather high price tag for the genre which could likely deter some studios, however, given McKay's recent glowing track record, it is only a matter of time before a major studio boards the project.

Pattinson recently stole the hearts of DC fans with his portrayal of the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves's The Batman which rebooted the Batman franchise. He recently wrapped filming for the science fiction film, Mickey 17 co-starring Naomi Ackie and Steven Yeun which is scheduled to hit theaters on March 29, 2024. Downey through Tony Stark/Iron Man has etched his name in the sands of MCU time, but he is not resting on his laurels. One of his next challenges is to take on the lead role of John “Scottie” Ferguson in the remake of Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo.

Adam McKay's Recent Film, 'Don’t Look Up' Was a Hit On Netflix

McKay's most recent film, Don't Look Up drew the attention of millions on Netflix as it became the streamer's second-most-watched film at 360 million hours viewed. Despite the success among audiences, the film didn't fare so well among critics as it received largely tepid reviews. Perhaps, McKay is determined to right some of the issues pointed out in the film by making yet another political satire. Don't Look Up featured a starry cast led by Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio both of whom were praised for their performance. An ensemble cast for satires seems to always work out and McKay is sticking to that recipe with Average Height, Average Build.

