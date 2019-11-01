Robert Pattinson Talks ‘The Lighthouse’ and What Shocked Him About Using Vintage Cameras

0

With director Robert Eggers’ (The Witch) newest film, The Lighthouse, now playing in theaters, I recently sat down with Robert Pattinson for an exclusive interview. As you’ve seen in the trailers, the film stars Pattinson and Willem Dafoe as two lighthouse keepers living on a remote New England island in the 1890s where nothing is quite as it seems. Filmed using vintage cameras and featuring period-accurate dialogue, The Lighthouse is like nothing you’ve seen and it cements Eggers place as a filmmaker to watch. Even though I’ve seen countless films, I’ve never seen anything like The Lighthouse. Definitely recommended.

During my interview with Pattinson, he talked about why he wanted to be in the film, why he likes films that play with tone, what surprised him about using vintage cameras and lenses, how people were getting sunburnt due to how much light they needed for the old equipment, and a lot more.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. For more on The Lighthouse, read Gregory Ellwood’s review.

Robert Pattinson: