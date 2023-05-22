Robert Pattinson is one of the most popular and exciting actors working in the business today, but did you know that his ongoing hot streak began with a post-apocalyptic Western? In 2014, The Rover angrily sweated its way onto the big screen to announce that a new great talent had arrived... but Pattinson had already been around for years, right? Well, yes. From the mid-2000s until the early 2010s, he was in the thick of trying to get his career rolling, kicking things off with Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, a couple of independent comedies, a period piece, and of course... Twilight. This is not the kind of career that Pattinson saw for himself, though, so he zagged big time and took the part of Reynolds in The Rover. These days, you expect him to take varied and unique character parts like these, but at the time, his go as a simple-minded Southerner in a violent and depressing post-apocalyptic Australian Western was not at all what audiences anticipated. Without it, Robert Pattinson wouldn't have the career that he does today.

RELATED: Move Over 'Unforgiven,’ This is the Best ‘90s Western

The West Is Not Where 'Twilight' Fans Imagined Pattinson

Image via Summit Entertainment

The early 2010s saw Pattinson gladly wrapping up his run as Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise. He had begun to try and distance himself from his vampire run by collaborating with David Cronenberg on 2011's Cosmopolis, a film that was up for the Palme d'Or at Cannes in 2012. The praise for Cronenberg's film wasn't through the roof, but people generally enjoyed it particularly (Pattinson's performance) so things were looking up for the actor's career. The tough thing is, he still had another half of Breaking Dawn left before his vampire days were officially toast. He was ever so close to being done, though, and once that sweet day finally came, it would be time for The Rover.

In The Rover's opening moments, a title card appears stating that the film takes place ten years after a global economic collapse. We then enter the world and find Eric (Guy Pearce), a skinny, dirty, and pissed-off man who arrives in the remnants of a small town looking for a place where he can grab a drink. As he parks his car (an average sedan that looks like it's made out of dirt), we get our first good look at the world of The Rover. It's not nuke-blasted or war-torn, it's just ten years into being unkempt. No one is maintaining anything, the Australian outback is taking back its land from what's been built upon it, and everyone looks like they need to take a bath.

Eric gets out, "enjoys" (more like tolerates) a drink, and just a few feet away, the truck of a couple of panicking thieves crashes. They then steal Eric's car, who chases them down while gravely stating "I want my car back." He's knocked out upon confrontation, but after waking up a few hours later, recruits the help of one of the thieves' brothers who is straggling behind, who is Robert Pattinson's Reynolds. Reynolds was abandoned at the scene of a crime, shot, and left for dead, now tracing his brother Henry's (Scoot McNairy) footsteps to find out why his crew didn't try and save his life. Eric wants his car back, and Reynolds just might know where that is, so together, they set off on their episodic journey.

'The Rover' Is the Perfect Post-Modernized Western

Image via Village Roadshow

The Rover's opening moments perfectly encapsulate the movie to come. Everything is deteriorating, people are sweaty, bone thin, covered in dirt, shooting others left and right, filled with regret, and really, really mad about one thing or another. It's beautifully shot, but this is a world you don't want to live in. It makes for an interesting antithesis to Mad Max, another post-apocalyptic Australian tale. If you go into this expecting souped-up muscle cars and guys hanging off of the front of monster trucks playing flamethrower guitars, this is not the movie for you. The Rover is a grounded, patient, quiet, and deadly serious movie that feels almost like a documentary about these two guys wandering through the post-apocalypse. We spend more time watching these two not say a word to each other (and if they do, it's about the pains of having killed someone) than we do watching exciting shootouts. And when guns are fired, it's more like Eric is putting bullets in folks who don't see it coming. Nobody is "yee-hawing" and there's no soaring music. It's all just grave.

This is, however, an update on Westerns in other ways. Its opening with Eric, a lone gunman wandering into town looking for a drink, is eerily reminiscent of classics like A Fistful of Dollars and Django. There are a number of scenes where Eric and Reynolds roll into saloon-like establishments or unsuspecting homes, try and get a lead on Eric's car, and the scene caps off with somebody getting shot. The centric duo travels far across the Australian desert looking for Eric's car, all captured in sad but beautiful wide shots of their dying world, and only take breaks to sit around a fire to talk about their regrets in life. The brother of a gang of criminals being captured by the lead even feels borrowed from Rio Bravo! Sure, The Rover takes place in a post-apocalyptic landscape, but it's much more akin to a Western than it is science fiction.

'The Rover' Foreshadows Pattinson's Bold Career Choices

Image via A24

If there's one thing to watch for, it's the two lead performances. Simply put, Guy Pearce is incredible in The Rover. His performance might feel a bit one note at first, but you can tell there's more going on with Eric than he's letting on. As the movie progresses, you start to see the slightest shades of what led him to become the bitter and savage man that he has become. But Pearce holds it all back as if his life depends on it. He doesn't want any friends. He doesn't trust anybody. He just wants his car back. Without spoiling anything, he really goes out strong in the film's final couple of minutes, a stretch that makes rewatches endlessly rewarding.

As for Robert Pattinson's performance as Reynolds? He is great at delivering the type of Pattinson performance that we've come to expect, by always doing the unexpected! Just when we expected him to keep going with indie-auteurs, he goes Batman, and just when we thought he'd stay a teen movie idol, he went sad and Southern. At first glance, Reynolds seems like he'll be like the rest of the film's cast. He's dirty, bleeding out, and all alone. Even though his mumbling Southern dialect and loose physicality make it seem like there's little going on in his head, Pattinson slowly peels back Reynold's layers to show a deeply emotive man. He feels abandoned by his brother, longs for the help of others, and unlike everyone else in the movie, can't shake the fact that he's taken a life. It haunts him every day, unlike Eric, who tells him to never stop thinking about it because that's the price they pay for taking lives. In a world that has gone cold and has cut all emotional ties, Reynolds is one of the few hanging on to his feelings.

The Rover wasn't a massive box-office success, but it did get all eyes on Robert Pattinson. In the nine years since its release, he has gone on to star in one critically-acclaimed indie film after another. Movies like Good Time, The Lighthouse, and High Life have all shown that Pattinson isn't just aiming for the big bucks, but that he's looking to make small, thoughtful, interesting art films. That's not to say that his recent blockbuster choices of Tenet and The Batman haven't been just as carefully crafted or considered, though. When he wants to go big, it seems as though he has the perfect nose for sniffing out mainstream movies that aren't just copy-and-paste products. He even has Parasite director Bong Joon-ho's Mickey 17 coming up. Could we have a Pattinson Best Picture contender on our hands? Who knows? All we know is that if it weren't for him taking a chance on a post-apocalyptic Western, Pattinson wouldn't have the killer decade that would come in The Rover's wake.