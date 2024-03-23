The Big Picture Robert Redford's performance in All is Lost showcases his physical and emotional range as an actor.

The lack of dialogue in the film adds to the authenticity and intensity of Redford's character.

All is Lost reflects on themes of mortality and fate, making it a powerful and reflective work in Redford's career.

The emergence of the “New Hollywood” era in American filmmaking saw a rise in uniquely versatile actors whose screen personas varied drastically from the preceding generation’s stars. Chief among this new crop of talent was Robert Redford, a sharply charismatic performer known for playing heroic roles. Whether he was a real-life journalist in All the President’s Men, a streetwise bank robber in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, or an unassuming political novice in The Candidate, Redford exuded authority and integrity in his best roles. His naturally upbeat personality and knack for delivering verbose passages of dialogue were essential in the creation of his characters. Although much of his best work was defined by iconic lines, Redford’s nearly silent performance in the survival thriller All is Lost ranks among his very best.

What Is ‘All Is Lost’ About?

While its plot closely aligns with that of a traditional survival thriller, All is Lost is a deeply metaphorical adventure film where the main antagonist is the abstract concept of fate. Set during a devastating storm in the middle of the Indian Ocean, All is Lost follows an aging sailor who is attempting to reach the surface in a small boat. Although an introductory sequence implies that this old man is the survivor of a disaster on a vessel moving a collection of shipping containers, there is little to no information given on Redford’s character or his background. The only hints about his life outside of this specific voyage is a brief instance at the opening of the film in which the character narrates a letter intended to reach his loved ones in the case of his death.

While a film so sparsely plotted could easily become quite dull, Redford manages to add complexity to a seemingly straightforward character. Adding in a melodramatic backstory would have only distracted from the story that the film is telling; the audience, like the character himself, is only left to focus on the immediate task of surviving this perilous ordeal. The character does not contain any baggage that would complicate his situation; the audience can’t cast judgment on the character, and thus must relate to his primal desire to emerge victorious. While there’s no flashbacks that would add baggage to the narrative, it’s hard not to immediately empathize with Redford given his history of giving great performances.

The lack of dialogue feels completely authentic given the situation that the character is in, as All is Lost does not play into the overdramatized qualities that define many survival thrillers. This is a man who knows that he must preserve his energy, and understands that there’s no hope in trying to reason with the unwieldy forces of nature. Despite the silent nature of his role, Redford adds physical nuances to the role that identify his character’s motivations. The brash, workmanlike way he seems to perform his tasks suggests that this is a character whose life has been dominated by time spent conducting remedial activities. There’s a dash of defiance in his consummate professionalism in the face of overwhelming danger, as if the old man is refusing to accept the disturbing fate that could await him.

‘All Is Lost’ Is Robert Redford’s Most Demanding Performance

While he had previously appeared in the brilliant survival thriller Jeremiah Johnson, Redford faced his greatest acting challenge with All is Lost. Any film that focuses entirely on one actor’s performance must rely on an actor’s inherent likability to maintain the audience’s attention; that challenge is only exacerbated when the central character is only given a few opportunities to express themselves. However, the lack of backstory is perhaps the greatest strength in All is Lost. It’s easy for a viewer to step into the shoes of Redford’s character and imagine how they would face a similar situation. Imagining trying to retain one’s candor while literally getting pummeled by the sea is challenging, and Redford shows the quiet restraint of his character’s resolve.

While Redford appeared in action-centric films like Three Days of the Condor in his youth, All is Lost is certainly his most physically demanding role to date. Redford had to show the challenges that come with aging, as the inherent physical labors are only heightened due to his body’s waning energy. Throughout the film, the character is forced to dislodge a sea anchor, operate a marine radio, fight against ocean currents, and tend to the wounds that have grazed his skin. Redford never fails to make the intensity of this situation feel grueling, reacting in a naturalistic way that only furthers a connection with the character.

‘All Is Lost’ Reflects on Death’s Inevitability

While All is Lost features some stunning moments of disaster and suspense, it’s evident that the main character’s journey to reach the show is doomed from the beginning. All is Lost is a powerful story about the inevitability of death, forcing Redford to cope with his own mortality on screen. Given his recent retirement, Redford’s work in All is Lost is among the most reflective works of his career.

While its grueling pace and meditative passages may make the film a difficult one to enjoy, All is Lost shows the versatility Redford has in his roles. While he’s only received a single Academy Award nomination throughout his entire career for his work in The Sting, Redford has frequently proven that he’s willing to challenge preconceived notions about his image. All is Lost is a bold film that likely wouldn’t have been possible without a star like Redford attached; it serves as proof that even in the twilight years of his career, Redford is capable of trying something new and supporting the next generation of daring artists.

All is Lost is now streaming on Tubi in the U.S.

