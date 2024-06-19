The Big Picture Netflix has taken to funding passion projects by up-and-coming filmmakers.

The Discovery delves into themes of the afterlife, with a focus on ethical and psychological ramifications.

The film, despite a strong narrative, is somewhat underrated due to a lack of promotion on Netflix after release.,

Netflix has risen dramatically over the years, starting from being a DVD rental service to becoming a powerful studio capable of challenging the traditional windowing period for major film producers. Although Netflix has certainly put a ton of emphasis on its original television shows, the studio has bankrolled the passion projects of iconic filmmakers like Martin Scorsese, Joel and Ethan Coen, Alfonso Cuaron, Noah Baumbach, Guillermo del Toro, and Dee Rees, among others. Unfortunately, Netflix has a pesky habit of picking up interesting independent films and failing to promote them once they actually debut on the service. Despite strong reviews at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, the hard science fiction drama, The Discovery, remains one of Netflix’s most underrated original films.

The Discovery hails from writer/director, Charlie McDowell, who also helmed the surreal romantic dramedy, The One I Love, as well as the clever kidnapping satire, Windfall. McDowell is a filmmaker who does a great job at taking relatively straightforward premises and expanding on their ethical and psychological ramifications; in The Discovery, he wrestles with themes about the acceptance of death, the responsibility of scientists, and the intimacy of father-son relationships. The Discovery develops a fascinating depiction of the afterlife, and is bolstered by a duo of excellent performances by Robert Redford and Jason Segel.

The Discovery Two years after the afterlife is scientifically proven, a man attempts to help a young woman break away from her dark past. Release Date May 31, 2017 Director Charlie McDowell Cast Robert Redford , Mary Steenburgen , Jason Segel , Rooney Mara Runtime 102 minutes

What Is 'The Discovery' About?

The Discovery is set in the not-so-distant future where scientific “proof” of the afterlife has been discovered by the scientist, Thomas Harbour (Robert Redford). Although Thomas’ initial intentions for his research were sincere, he didn't anticipate the radical responses that it would receive when it became highly publicized by the media. In the aftermath of a rising worldwide suicide epidemic, Thomas chooses to keep himself isolated on a remote island with his son, Toby (Jesse Plemons), as they continue their studies. He also invites his other son, Will (Jason Segel), who is far more skeptical about his father’s research. While taking a ferry to attend his father’s reclusive seminar, Will strikes up a relationship with a grieving woman, Isla (Rooney Mara), and begins to develop romantic feelings for her.

The Discovery does a solid job at retaining the “timelessness” of the story, as the contextual information about the world at large is kept to a relative minimum. It’s never expressly explained how Thomas came to achieve his discovery, or how he was able to prove it to a mass audience. Nonetheless, the film addresses interesting themes about the responsibility that Thomas has to interpret his own research. The tragic irony of his character is that while he’s gifted with incredible foresight about life after death, he has no means of convincing the rest of humanity that the rest of their lives are worth living. Thomas’ ignorance of mental health issues becomes particularly apparent through the somewhat hostile relationship he has with Will.

Like many great works of science fiction, The Discovery leaves much of its narrative up for interpretation. Instances exploring Isla and Will's memories can be perceived as both genuine flashbacks and a way in which the afterlife presents itself. It’s suggested that Thomas’ solution to death is the start of a new cycle, in which people are given a “second chance” to change their decisions, hopefully creating a more promising future. Given that they are not conscious of their past lives, The Discovery raises deeper questions about how many times these specific events have been run through.

‘The Discovery’ Is a Powerful Father-Son Story

Close

The Discovery strikes many parallels to modern religious movements and unpacks the growing distrust of scientists that has sadly infected modern society, but The Discovery is at its best when it focuses on the dynamic between Will and Thomas. Will has grown up in awe of his father’s knowledge yet has never been able to relate to him on a human level. When loyal followers begin to praise Thomas as a messianic figure, it only heightens Will’s mental instability. Redford is perfectly cast as a figure of towering authority, as his history as a Hollywood icon makes him well-suited to play such a commanding figure. Segel proves once again that he is adept at playing uncomfortable social outcasts, even if the context of The Discovery is far more serious than Forgetting Sarah Marshall or I Love You, Man.

Related Robert Redford Boldly Plays Against Type in This Comedy Heist Film The Oscar winner really, really, really wants to get his hands on that diamond.

The romance storyline in The Discovery is also very well handled, as Segel and Mara have excellent chemistry together. Isla is in a similarly vulnerable position, as a recent tragedy in her life has made her consider taking her own life. The emphasis is put on Will to convince Isla to continue living, which in some ways stands as a rejection of his father’s knowledge. The excellent work by Mara helps deconstruct the psyche of a deeply disturbed character who feels like she is carrying the weight of the world on her shoulders.

With Distinctive Sci-Fi Elements, 'The Discovery' Is a Unique Film Within the Genre

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Discovery isn’t as interested in building a vast universe as it is starting a conversation. There’s enough time taken to explain the expository events that precede Will’s venture to the island, but the film doesn’t try to immerse the viewer with knowledge that is inconsequential when considering the characters’ development. McDowell does insert some recurring motifs revolving around waves that suggest some supernatural qualities, but the focus remains on the practical research that Thomas develops. This allows for a more emotional side to the genre, as there’s an emphasis on how certain revelations will impact the characters.

The Discovery is a family drama that uses science fiction as a contextual device. There aren't any action sequences reminiscent of Star Wars or the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and those expecting an extravagant visual spectacle may be disappointed. However, The Discovery succeeds in asking probing questions about what can be accomplished in just one lifetime, which may be just as valuable.

The Discovery is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix