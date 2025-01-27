Now mostly retired, Robert Redford was one of the biggest stars of the 1970s and '80s, appearing in blockbusters and classics like The Great Gatsby, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and The Sting. During this era, he showed off a lot of range from a classic leading man, able to play everything from dashing antiheroes to more introspective loners, charming con artists to hardy men up against nature.

Redford also had a great second act as a director, delivering terrific films like Ordinary People, A River Runs Through It, and Quiz Show. Still, it's his acting that he will be most remembered for. With this in mind, this list looks at some of Redford's most iconic performances. They run the gamut from comedy and crime capers to intense, gritty drama, containing something for everyone.

10 'The Great Gatsby' (1974)

Directed by Jack Clayton

Image via Paramount Pictures

"They’re a rotten crowd. You’re worth the whole damn bunch put together." While flawed, Jack Clayton's adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic deserves a mention as one of Redford's most iconic movies. He plays the famous but enigmatic Gatsby, a millionaire whose life is defined by his unrelenting pursuit of the American Dream and his obsession with Daisy Buchanan (Mia Farrow). His story is one of excess and tragedy, set against the backdrop of the Roaring Twenties.

The movie divided viewers on release (Farrow's performance, in particular, received a lot of criticism) but it has a lot of strengths, like the sumptuous costumes and production design, and stellar cinematography. It also strives to be mostly faithful to the novel, capturing much of the book's opulence and melancholy spirit. The script was penned by Francis Ford Coppola, after all. The supporting cast is solid too, particularly Bruce Dern and Karen Black, and Redford is perfectly cast in his part.

The Great Gatsby Release Date March 27, 1974 Runtime 144 minutes Director Jack Clayton Writers Francis Ford Coppola Producers David Merrick Cast Mia Farrow Daisy Buchanan

Robert Redford Jay Gatsby

Bruce Dern Tom Buchanan

9 'The Chase' (1966)

Directed by Arthur Penn

Image via Columbia Pictures

"What the hell are we all running for?" In this crime drama, Redford plays Bubber Reeves, an escaped convict whose return to his Texas hometown sets off a chain reaction of chaos and violence. The film paints a stark portrait of small-town America on the brink of self-destruction, following an ensemble cast of heavy hitters like Marlon Brando, Jane Fonda, and, in a smaller part, Robert Duvall.

The movie is a mix of adventure and morality play, critiquing corruption, prejudice, vigilantism, infidelity, and hypocrisy. It leans into the social commentary a little too hard at times, with the plot itself losing some steam around the halfway mark. Still, the performances are as good as one would expect from stars like this. Redford carries a lot of the more difficult scenes and has a great dynamic with Fonda, who plays his wife. "Jane and I have had a very special relationship going back to The Chase," Redford has said. "It just clicks."

The Chase Release Date February 18, 1966 Runtime 135 minutes Director Arthur Penn Cast Jane Fonda Anna Reeves

Marlon Brando Sheriff Calder

Robert Redford Charlie 'Bubber' Reeves Writers Horton Foote

8 'All Is Lost' (2013)

Directed by J.C. Chandor

Image via Lionsgate

"I fought until the end. I'm not sure what that is." All Is Lost is a tour de force of minimalist filmmaking, featuring Redford as a nameless sailor battling for survival in the Indian Ocean after his yacht collides with a shipping container. With no dialogue aside from a few lines and a haunting final cry for help, Redford carries the film entirely through his physicality and expressions. It's one of his most compelling late-career performances.

The star's quiet, composed intensity is spellbinding here; not many actors could have pulled this off so well. He's helped by director J.C. Chandor's lean, straightforward storytelling, which relentlessly ratchets up the tension. The movie is also refreshingly low on metaphors and preachiness, letting the events speak for themselves. This is what drew Redford to the project. " It was a very pure experience that I felt had gone missing [in movies]," he has said. "It was a chance for me to be a part of going back to that."