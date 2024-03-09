The Big Picture Despite his impact on cinema, Robert Redford received only one Academy Award nomination for acting.

Redford's role in The Sting showcases his range and talent as an actor.

Redford's understated acting style may have contributed to his lack of recognition from the Academy.

It may come as a great surprise to many that Robert Redford—one of the most tantalizing movie stars in the history of cinema—has only received one Academy Award nomination for acting. While the Oscars have garnered plenty of vitriol over the years for their snubs and dismissals, overlooking Redford's effortless charm and charisma is an egregious misstep. Throughout his extensive career that spanned multiple genres, eras, and filmmakers, Redford made every film of his feel like an event. Without ever having to partake in showy acting, Redford elevated the grandeur of cinema. The star's impact is immeasurable as an actor, as he not only proved himself as an accomplished director, but his establishment of the Sundance Film Festival democratized the industry thanks to the influx of independent films.

More recognized for his graciousness as a movie star rather than as a weighty dramatic actor, Redford—despite starring in multiple films celebrated by the Academy—is rarely sent flowers his way. The actor's lone acting nomination, playing the small-time grifter, Johnny Hooker, in The Sting, exhibits his range of talents that encapsulates his 50-year career in Hollywood.

'The Sting' Was a Major Oscar Player That Elevated Robert Redford's Movie Stardom

Redford's career breakthrough in 1969 with the release of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid also coincided with the formation of his iconic on-screen partnership with Paul Newman, as the two play the titular outlaw pair on the run from bandits. Under the subdued-yet-precise direction of George Roy Hill and a witty script by William Goldman, Newman and Redford's chemistry shined. Both were picturesque, matinée idols made for each other, and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid remains a beloved film today primarily due to the lightning-in-a-bottle spark created by their relationship.

Following the success of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Newman and Redford reunited for The Sting, though this would be their last collaboration together despite forever being immortalized as a cinematic pair. The Sting would also see the return of George Roy Hill behind the camera, working with a script by David S. Ward which was inspired by the book, The Big Con, by David Maurer, which detailed the real-life cons perpetrated by brothers, Fred and Charley Gondorff. The film—which would go on to win seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture—follows Johnny Hooker (Redford), a crook who teams up with Henry Gondorff (Newman) to pull off the con of a lifetime against Doyle Lonnegan (Robert Shaw), a crime boss who killed Hooker's previous partner, Luther (Robert Earl Jones). Flying under the radar among box office hits, The Sting is the 21st highest-grossing film of all time when adjusted for inflation.

Redford's history with the Academy Awards is spotty. While he never won an acting Oscar and only received a lone nomination for The Sting, he was crowned Best Director for his directorial debut, Ordinary People, which also won Best Picture. As a star in a sweeping historical romantic epic with Meryl Streep, Redford was involved in another Best Picture winner, Out of Africa, but was shut out of a nomination. The actor who would help ignite the independent cinema boom in the 1990s with the establishment of the Sundance Film Festival starred in many films that attracted Oscar success, including All the President's Men and The Natural. Regardless, though, his acting chops continued to be ignored.

Robert Redford is Effortlessly Charming as a Con Man in 'The Sting'

In more ways than one, The Sting's Johnny Hooker is the quintessential Robert Redford role. As soon as the old-timey opening credits roll, accompanied by the Scott Joplin tune, "The Entertainer," and introduce Redford with a glowing smile, wearing a pinstripe suit, and holding a flower bouquet, you are assured that he was born to play this part and inhabit this period setting. His exuberant spirit runs through the beginning section of The Sting, where it seems as though nothing can stop Hooker from being the sharpest and most sly con artist on the planet. Redford's movie stardom is best utilized when he plays a young hotshot who cannot fathom any path that sees him failing. The generational clash between Hooker and Luther before the latter meets his demise presents the fateful consequences of their line of chicanery.

Through Luther's contacts, Hooker links up with Gondorff, fleeing from Joliet to Chicago to evade Lonnegan after having Luther killed. From this point forward, The Sting consists of Gondorff taking Hooker under his wing, the two assembling a team of con artists, and the execution of various heists. The vignette structure of the film placates the pastiche visual style and production design, as it evokes classic serials. Hooker is initially skeptical of Gondorff's mastery as a con man, as he first encounters him passed out on the floor from a night of heavy drinking.

Soon enough, Gondorff adopts Hooker as an apprentice of sorts, offering him hard truths in the art of conning and giving him a hair and wardrobe makeover. In only three years since Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Paul Newman seems to have aged considerably—not so much through appearance, though, but in presence. Naturally, his performance emphasizes the master-apprentice dynamic between him and Redford. Gondorff, and to an extent, the seasoned Newman, has seen it all, and he must rein in the naivety and raw spirit of Hooker/Redford. Gondorff may be rusty, as subtly conveyed through his fumbled card shuffling on the train, but he is unflappable.

'The Sting' Demonstrates Robert Redford's True Acting Chops

Redford's seamless attraction to the camera allows him to play the perfect con man. George Roy Hill's film wears its heart on its sleeve with its discernible production design and period setting. The film itself is engaging in artificiality, and this is true of the plot. The viewer is conscious of a con taking place at all times, yet you still manage to get sucked into Hooker's scheme, much like everyone who is the target of a con. It helps that Redford is just too sincere in his heart, which aids in his on-screen vulnerability, which is presented in a meeting with Lonnegan on the train after the crime boss' poker game with Gondorff.

Like the best movie stars of the past and present, Robert Redford never rested on the laurels of his handsome appearance and charisma. He undermined the superficiality of his star persona by slowly revealing a disturbed and unfulfilled man beneath the charm. With Johnny Hooker in The Sting, Redford plays him with a resigned dissatisfaction with himself. His acceptance of his self-destruction, which is demonstrated when he blows $3,000 in a roulette game after his big score in Joliet, supplements a melancholic haze over the character.

The Sting features arguably the most observed, sympathetic, and finely-tuned performance of Robert Redford's career, so, of course, an Oscar nomination for his work was apt. However, you could point to a handful of performances—particularly during his heyday in the 1970s and '80s—where he warranted recognition from the Academy. Despite being a movie star of great eminence, Redford is an understated actor, which hinders one's Oscar success as the awards body historically favors loud and emphasized performances. Movie stars become movie stars for a reason, but the Academy routinely dismisses the demand of being a magnetic force that captures the heart of a mass audience. Sure, there is no method acting, voice alteration, or weight loss or gain in Redford's Sting performance, but his shining presence solidifies a film that is predicated on charm.

