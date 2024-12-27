The 1970s were an explosive era for popular culture due to the high number of all-time classics released, as well as the shocking real-world events that ended up inspiring filmmakers. Although the “New Hollywood” movement that ushered in a new wave of artistic freedom had actually begun a decade prior with Bonnie & Clyde, Hollywood took an interest in addressing how its audience was affected by the aftermath of the scandals of the Richard Nixon administration, the lies told throughout the Vietnam War, and the growing anti-authoritarian movements that grew to be popular on college campuses. It was an era of paranoia, and it led to thrillers that became perfect representatives of the era. Three Days of the Condor was a brilliant spy thriller that intertwined conspiracy and murder and felt so authentic that it actually inspired an initiative by the KGB.

What Is ‘Three Days of the Condor’ About?

Based on the popular novel Six Days of the Condor by James Grady, Three Days of the Condor stars Robert Redford as the geeky CIA analyst Joe Turner, who examines highly classified documents in a public library within New York City, which is actually a covert base for espionage agents. Turner considers himself to be a patriot, but he has never been someone who has been keen on getting into action. However, Turner finds himself at the center of a conspiracy when he returns from his lunch break to find the entire staff murdered and is forced to go on the run when he is framed for the crime. After a chance encounter with the woman Kathy Hale (Faye Dunaway), Turner begins searching for the real culprits as assassins begin to track him down. However, he soon discovers that this outburst of violence was not an isolated incident, as it may indicate that there are more sinister governmental initiatives that he is not aware of.

Three Days of the Condor stood out in comparison to other spy films because it examined the notion of espionage activities taking place on American soil. While audiences had already fallen in love with more action-centric spy films like Goldfinger and The Manchurian Candidate, there was an element of absurdity that Three Days of the Condor avoided entirely. The film suggested that spies could be hiding in identifiable places and that even the most trusted allies might be unable to trust. The film also succeeded in showing the extent of the conspiracy thanks to the terrific performance by Redford. Even though he is already involved in the government’s clandestine surveillance operations, Turner discovers that he has not been granted any loyalty and could easily be scapegoated in order to avoid any leaks. This suggested even more malicious consequences for those that did not have his connections, which made the entire premise of Three Days of the Condor more frightening.

​​​​​​The KGB Took Notice of ‘Three Days of the Condor'

The precision that director Sydney Pollack took to ensure that the CIA activity felt realistic was extensive, and so the real KGB began developing similar clandestine operations that resembled those in Three Days of the Condor. Although it may seem unusual to base real tactics off of what appeared in a fictitious story, many of the most popular conspiracy thrillers from this decade could be mistaken for reality. The Conversation examined the impact of surveillance technology around the same time that the Watergate scandal broke, and The Parallax View explored political assassination in the wake of the murders of Robert Kennedy, Malcolm X, and Martin Luther King Jr.

Three Days of the Condor ended up becoming one of the most influential films of the 1970s and turned Redford into an icon of the “political thriller” genre, as he would go on to appear in All The President’s Men, Spy Game, and The Company You Keep. Ironically, one of Redford’s best roles in the past decade was in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, a film that was praised for ditching the supernatural components of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in favor of a more grounded approach reminiscent of what Pollock did in Three Days of the Condor.