The anticipation of seeing a certain film is half of the fun of being a movie fan. It's hard to think of anything as exciting as a big release getting closer and closer, eventually sitting in the theater waiting for the lights to go down. The wait is fun, but it can also be a slog. Now more than ever, studios and filmmakers enjoy announcing movies way, way ahead of time. We're talking massive slates of films that won't hit cinemas for even up to five years. Sometimes directors have passion projects that they work on for what feels like forever, repeatedly pushing them back because it just doesn't seem ready yet, which is understandable. We would all much rather have that than a half-baked vision, rushed out just to get the next thing rolling.

Well, imagine a movie in which a great director is running the show, with one of today's most fascinating actors in the lead... but there's one catch. You'll never be able to see this movie — because you'll be dead. Well, we hate to break it to you, but that's just the case here. Robert Rodriguez, director of Sin City and From Dusk 'til Dawn, has a film in the can called 100 Years. Yes, a film that has been written, shot, edited, and stowed away in a high-tech safe behind bulletproof glass. It's an experimental sci-fi film starring John Malkovich, one that Rodriguez does not intend to release until November 18, 2115.

Robert Rodriguez's '100 Years' Will Be Released in 2115

Image via Troublemaker Studios

100 Years was conceived in an incredibly interesting fashion. Usually, one might come up with an idea for a film based on personal experiences or mirror the current political and social landscape (especially within sci-fi), but that is not the case with Rodriguez's upcoming (loose term here) short film. The 22nd-century experimental film was brought about in a partnership with the Rémy Martin-owned company Louis XIII Cognac. The film and its release schedule are dually inspired by the long process of making a bottle of Louis XIII, a 100-year endeavor. Now, who makes a movie not only entirely centered around the making of an alcoholic beverage but was also influenced in the modeling of their release strategy by how said alcoholic beverage is made? Well, I guess that would be Robert Rodriguez. The El Mariachi filmmaker has always been an innovator... making a movie that he won't be alive to see released sounds pretty average for him.

What Will Robert Rodriguez's '100 Years' Be About?

Image via Troublemaker Studios

While audiences and fans of Rodriguez have been graced with the information detailing the inspiration behind the project, the premise of the film is being kept tightly under wraps. Still, we have been given little scraps of information. What we do know about the story of 100 Years is that the film takes place, you guessed it, 100 years from now. The team behind the film has lightly discussed their efforts at making their best prediction of what the world will look like in the year 2115. The film is based on some form of science fiction, but which kind remains to be seen. Rodriguez's films often have simple stories. El Mariachi, Machete, Spy Kids; you name it, these movies are all pretty straightforward. On the off chance that 100 Years ends up being a super uncomplicated movie, hopefully, people won't be too let down. At the end of the day, this whole project seems to be much more about the gimmick than the actual content of the story. And hey, there's nothing wrong with a good gimmick!

There Are Three Teaser Trailers for '100 Years'

Close

One hundred years ahead of the film's release, three teasers have been put up online to give audiences a semblance of the type of futuristic film we (or our great-grandchildren) can come to expect. The first of the three teasers is named "Retro," set in a steampunk vision of the year 2115. The second teaser, "Nature," takes place in a seemingly post-apocalyptic, overgrown future in which society has collapsed and nature has taken back over. The last teaser, "Future," sets 2115 in a neon-lit future reminiscent of Blade Runner. The specific version of 2115 that the film takes place in remains to be seen, but in the meantime, these brief clips do a great job of getting our interests piqued.