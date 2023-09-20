The Big Picture Robert Rodriguez's early films like El Mariachi and Desperado had a raw, low-budget feel that set them apart and made them special.

Rodriguez's overreliance on CGI in his later films, especially his children's movies, has stripped away the charming hands-on quality of his earlier work.

Recent projects like his Star Wars TV episodes show that Rodriguez still has the ability to capture that raw feel, but he needs to make wiser use of his resources and bring back the tactile action that made his movies thrilling.

Robert Rodriguez has had a long and successful career as one of the most prolific directors working in the industry ... which is why it feels silly to say that he should go back to his 1990s filmmaking roots. Yes, even though Rodriguez has made great strides in his craft over the years, these strides have ended up cutting out a lot of what made his movies so special in the first place. Movies like El Mariachi, From Dusk Till Dawn, and Desperado show that his films once had a raw, low-to-the-ground, almost homemade feel that set his work apart and put his contemporary filmmakers' action movies to shame. Nowadays, Rodriguez is still exercising a similar means of resourcefulness, but he's focusing his efforts in all the wrong places. So what exactly sets Rodriguez's last 20 years apart from his first 10?

The entire Robert Rodriguez empire was built on one thing — making El Mariachi for $7,000 in the early 90s. This was a filmmaker who preached DIY filmmaking and led the indie boom of that era. Rodriguez was a guy who worked every facet of filmmaking on himself, shot his debut quickly, and made a more gripping action movie than most big-budget studio releases from that time. The low-budget nature is exactly why everyone signed on for his particular style. His debut took the feeling that you get while watching a Werner Herzog movie, where you feel like you're actually there with the characters, and combined it with the low-budget charm and action of '70s grindhouse movies. That being said, his debut had a simple narrative that wasn't as dense as something like Aguirre, the Wrath of God and didn't have the graphic violence of exploitation movies. Instead, Mariachi is just a wonderfully executed action movie that drops you right in the middle of everything and, most importantly (and unlike most other action movies), has a voice that you can feel behind it.

Robert Rodriguez's Raw '90s Career

After making El Mariachi, Rodriguez was given the keys to the industry. He wrote an entire book about this part in his life called Rebel Without a Crew: Or How a 23-Year-Old Filmmaker with $7,000 Became a Hollywood Player. Not only does that book talk about the making of Mariachi, it also details the fact that, after that movie's success, studios were basically going to let him do whatever he wanted. With that freedom, Rodriguez made a sequel to his debut -- 1995's Desperado. This movie had a bigger budget than the previous film, as well as Antonio Banderas in the lead role, but still managed to retain the low-budget feel of its predecessor. Rodriguez continued to do most of the jobs on the movie himself. He kept the movie's pace fast and its action gritty. El Mariachi is the most inspiring movie that Rodriguez has made, but Desperado might be the coolest. It's him while he was still sticking by his indie guns, just with a bigger budget behind him.

From Dusk Till Dawn continued this raw feel, but this time with a vampire twist and the doubled-down indie feel of Quentin Tarantino (who wrote the script) going to bat with him. This movie was his grimiest yet and leans all the way into the two filmmakers' love for exploitation movies. Obviously, it rocks. Then there's 1998's The Faculty, which honestly feels a lot like many other teen movies from around that time (Kevin Williamson wrote it, go figure), just with a sci-fi horror twist. It's obviously a studio job for Rodriguez, but it's still a lot of fun. There were a few signs of his unique sense of humor coming into play with this movie, as well as a few wonky effects shots in the movie, but, by and large, The Faculty works well.

The Arrival of the 2000s and Rodriguez's Overreliance on CG Effects

Image via Troublemaker Studios

As the 2000s were ushered in, so was Robert Rodriguez's official arrival as one of the most popular filmmakers in the industry. He kicked the 21st century off with the smash hit that was Spy Kids, his first of many children's movies. Even though that movie had a bigger budget behind it than Rodriguez had ever been given, he was still able to give it his signature homemade feel. Rodriguez spent the 90s establishing himself as a filmmaker who could do it all — he directed, produced, wrote, edited, scored, and shot his own movies. This was almost all true for Spy Kids, barring Guillermo Navarro being the cinematographer on that film. Spy Kids was huge for Rodriguez, and would go on to completely change him as a filmmaker from there on out. From there, he would toggle back and forth between making movies for kids and adults. There would be many more Spy Kids movies in the years to come (with the fifth film coming out at the end of September), as well as The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, Shorts, and We Can Be Heroes. Rodriguez has not shied away from these CGI-heavy, super goofy kids' movies. They've oddly kind of become his main brand. The thing is, the first Spy Kids movie had CGI in it, but it didn't lean on effects like its life depended on it. Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams had a bit more CGI than the first, but it wasn't until Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over that Rodriguez dove head-first into the digital world. Almost everything he did from there on out would be tarnished by cheap computer-generated effects and entirely remove the charming hands-on quality of his earlier movies.

Not every Robert Rodriguez movie would feel completely artificial though. He would still make movies for adults that had glimmers of his '90s work, but his newfound obsession with digital would still find its way seeping into his movies. Planet Terror, the two Machete movies, and Once Upon a Time in Mexico are all purposefully going for a raw tone and have loads of fun action, but they still end up caked in computer-generated effects that take you out of that experience. You would think that the guy who made El Mariachi for $7,000 would understand that exploitation films should be as practical as possible. That being said, his Sin City movies and Alita: Battle Angel are CGI-heavy, but they largely work because they're going for an established artistic style. Then there are his recent movies like Red 11 (another movie budgeted at $7,000) and Hypnotic, two bare-bones thrillers that do hearken back to his roots, but end up with an entirely different problem — clunky scripts.

Robert Rodriguez's Recent Filmography Is Jarring and Somewhat Disappointing

When you look up in 2023 and realize that the most relevant thing Rodriguez has done in many years is working on some Star Wars TV shows, it becomes a jarring combination of feelings. On one hand, it feels cool that the same guy that made El Mariachi is now the one bringing Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) back to life. But then you remember Rodriguez really isn't that guy anymore. Today's Rodriguez is the guy who's making incredibly cheap-looking movies that aren't necessarily charming. His episode of The Mandalorian, "The Tragedy," oddly feels like a throwback to his 90s roots, but that might just be a byproduct of him working on TV, shooting a desert-set action story, and bringing his hands-on feel to the otherwise polished filmmaking of Star Wars. That episode basically promised that The Book of Boba Fett would be an entire series with this feel, but instead, that show becomes a bogged-down, drab crime saga. It doesn't make any sense.

Over the last 20 years, we have been getting brief glimpses of what it was like when Robert Rodriguez was armed with little more than a camera, getting out there in the thick of tactile action that was actually happening on set, and making raw movies. He was a maverick filmmaker who was smart and resourceful, shooting movies that not only thrilled you, but also made you feel like you knew the guy behind them. We've lost that with two decades of sanitized, digital productions. He's still making the kinds of movies that no one else is making ... just not the ones his old-school fans are hoping to see from him. And it's not that Rodriguez needs to return to making movies for $7,000 (though Red 11's efforts are appreciated); he just needs to be using his resources wisely. Kids movies, action movies, superhero movies, and space sagas can all work under Rodriguez's banner. He just needs to take them out of the computer and make them raw again.