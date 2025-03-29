Acclaimed director Robert Rodriguez is most commonly known for his many electrifying action and crime films, including El Mariachi, Machete, Alita: Battle Angel, and Sin City. However, the director has also amassed a high number of fan-favorite family movies that blend his signature directing style with over-the-top visual effects and antics. These films seem like they would be a departure from the more violent and gruesome offerings of his other films, yet they still feature his signature filmmaking voice that gives them an edge over other family movies.

While the most well-known Rodriguez family films are a part of the Spy Kids franchise, the director has created various other family films equally as wild and high-concept as the massive franchise. Even as the industry has changed a multitude of times throughout the 21st century, Rodriguez has continued to find a way to adapt and evolve his methodology of creating exciting family movie experiences. However, not all of these movies are created equally, as several stand out as some of Rodriguez's best family cinematic outings.

8 'Spy Kids: All the Time in the World' (2011)

The first 'Spy Kids' reboot

Image via Dimension Films

Releasing 8 years after the previous entry and featuring a new duo of rambunctious espionage children, Spy Kids: All the Time in the World simply doesn't have the same grace and charm that makes other Rodriguez family movies work. The new characters simply don't have the same likability factor as the Cortez family from the original trilogy, and the overall sense of humor takes a major downgrade. The film as a whole seems more focused on strange gimmicks, such as physical scratch-and-sniff cards that were handed out during the theatrical experience, over a compelling return to the franchise.

Even the callbacks and fan service for the original trilogy, such as seeing a grown-up Juni and Carmen Cortez now living as highly acclaimed spies, fall on deaf ears due to the ineffective nature of the rest of the film. The same sense of wonder and manic energy that proved to be positive in previous entries comes across as obnoxious and painful in this sequel, as its nonstop array of toilet humor has made it one of the most disliked family movies of the 21st century.