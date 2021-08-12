After working with Disney+ and Netflix, Rodriguez is bringing his talents to yet another streaming service.

Famed director and founder of Troublemaker Studios Robert Rodríguez has signed a two-year first-look deal with HBO and HBO Max, according to Deadline. Rodríguez will first bring projects to the studio for potential development, with his son, Racer Rodríguez, serving as lead development executive.

Rodríguez is best known for his work as a visionary filmmaker that makes bold stylistic choices. His first big break came in the 90s with El Mariachi and Desperado, and the director has never slowed down, making such films as From Dusk Till Dawn, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, Sin City, Machete and Alita: Battle Angel. Rodríguez is also responsible for the incredibly iconic Spy Kids franchise, which still has a deep hold in the pop culture psyche of millennials everywhere.

RELATED: Every Robert Rodriguez Movie Ranked, from Spy Kids to Battle Angels

In an official statement, Rodríguez said, “It’s intriguing to be able to tap into the wealth of iconic IP available across the WarnerMedia portfolio and explore new stories to tell. I’m looking forward to a meaningful collaboration with the high caliber creative talent at HBO and HBO Max who have proven they’re willing to take risks, challenge norms and tell inclusive stories while producing a wide breadth of quality content.”

In addition to this deal, Rodríguez is also the executive producer and director of the upcoming Disney+ series, The Book of Boba Fett, which will premiere in December. Rodríguez and his production studio have several highly anticipated projects in the working, some that continue off his already profitable franchises, as well as new ideas.

He is currently attached to make a contemporary Zorro series for NBC, as well as a sequel to his 2020 Netflix film We Can Be Heroes. Additionally, we might have another Spy Kids movie in the works, that will focus on the next generation of the tween spies. Alice Braga and Ben Affleck are also attached to Hypnotic, a mystery that involves a detective searching for his missing daughter and a secret government program.

KEEP READING: Eiza González Almost Couldn't Do 'Baby Driver' - How Robert Rodriguez Made It Happen

Share Share Tweet Email

Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights Reveals 5 New Haunted Houses Universal has also announced 5 new scare zones, as well as two new shows.

Read Next