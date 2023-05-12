Robert Rodriguez is a dedicated filmmaker. When he gets an idea in his head, it stays there, and he won't let go of it until it's a fully-realized motion picture. Just look at how an alternate version of Danny Trejo's Machete first debuted in the 2001 film Spy Kids, years before the character's solo adventures. Meanwhile, the screenplay for Predators was penned in the 1990s, decades before 20th Century Fox opted to turn it into an actual entry in the Predator franchise. Rodriguez's concepts don't go away easily and many of them stick around long enough to be realized as vivid motion pictures.

So it is with Hypnotic, the latest Rodriguez directorial effort. This feature has its roots in the early years of the 2000s and had to wait well over a decade to secure proper financing. Even when money came through, though, Hypnotic was plagued by a variety of obstacles that made it ever seeing the light of day an enormous challenge. Even by the standard of obstacles plaguing independently made Rodriguez movies, the problems that tormented Hypnotic every step of the way of its production were sizable.

The Earliest Days of Hypnotic

In a 2021 interview, Rodriguez expressed excitement over Hypnotic by revealing that he'd first begun writing the script for this feature back in 2002. Over decades of tweaking the script and trying to secure support for the project, Rodriguez had always harbored a passion for this mystery thriller. Over the years, Rodriguez had been side-tracked by different projects, not to mention found it difficult to secure the necessary independent financing for an endeavor like Hypnotic. These factors had ensured the feature was always something on the horizon, a potential future creative endeavor rather than something concrete to be made in the here and now.

However, at the end of 2018, Rodriguez finally found a stable home for Hypnotic with Studio 8. An outfit started by former Warner Bros. head Jeff Robinov, Studio 8 began life with lots of promise and financing from Chinese companies. The hope was to make a new movie studio that could make offbeat original projects traditional studios would be adverse to. The first two finished projects from Studio 8 (after it provided co-financing for Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk) seemed to reflect this mission: there was Alpha (a prehistoric boy and his dog movie told in an entirely ancient language) and White Boy Rick (a crime drama). This was not a company dedicated just to cranking out more blockbusters and movies that could inspire waves of Funko merchandise.

Unfortunately, like many mini-major studios, Studio 8 never quite lived up to its potential. Struggles to both secure constant financing and get new movies going kept Studio 8 from ever being the major cinematic player it was intended to be. Still, picking up Hypnotic in 2018 showed that Studio 8 was far from dead in the ground. With Rodriguez writing and directing there was a good chance Hypnotic could be the next unexpected sleeper hit from the director, like Spy Kids. Securing the services of newbie distributor Solstice Studios at the end of 2019 gave Hypnotic further financing and gave it an even greater chance of existing. Rodriguez was about to deliver something original and, possibly, breathe life into two fresh Hollywood players in the process.

Hypnotic’s Problems Kept Going Even Once Cameras Started Rolling

Once the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the entertainment industry in March 2020, an independent project like Hypnotic didn’t have a prayer of maintaining its noticeable momentum towards existing. Ben Affleck had signed on to star the preceding year, but it was now unclear whether he'd be able to stick around whenever filming resumed. By the fall of 2021, it was able to finally go before cameras, complete with an ensemble cast that included Alice Braga and William Fichtner, among other noticeable names. Getting to principal photography would normally be a cause for celebration for an independent film, but Hypnotic found its production disrupted by the sudden closure of Solstice Studios in October 2021.

The financial difficulties of the studio had been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and had made the very existence of this mini-major impossible. Solstice Studios was sent to the same farm upstate that Relativity Media, FilmDistrict, STX Entertainment, and so many other would-be major movie studios reside in. While this tragic development didn't impact filming, it did mean that Hypnotic was now without a distributor. After principal photography wrapped by the end of 2021, the feature was headed into post-production without a concrete plan for how it would be released to the world.

In February 2023, Deadline did an extensive breakdown of Hypnotic's struggles to secure a domestic distributor. Before filming began, countless international distributors had scooped up Hypnotic, with these deals being built on the fact that Hypnotic would get unveiled on over 2,000 screens in America. This detail makes it immediately clear why Hypnotic didn't solve its distribution woes sooner. It couldn't resort to a streaming release because of this contractual issue while most studios wouldn't be interested in picking up a movie that had this kind of theatrical release requirement yet didn't come with global distribution rights. The labyrinthine problems surrounding Hypnotic’s distribution compounded the kind of relentless torment this Robert Rodriguez movie just couldn’t seem to avoid.

Hypnotic Finally Got Released…Kind Of

Chances are, you've never heard of the indie studio Ketchup Entertainment. Most well-known for distributing later parody films from reviled directors Aaron Seltzer and Jason Friedberg, Ketchup Entertainment had barely been on anyone's radar since 2015. However, Ketchup Entertainment came inexplicably roaring back to life with the news that it would be the studio in charge of releasing Hypnotic into thousands of American movie theaters. This baffling development did feel appropriate for the saga of Hypnotic, which just kept on finding new issues on its long road to finally getting released.

Ketchup Entertainment wasn’t an ideal home for Hypnotic, but it took care of the contractually obligated part of Hypnotic’s release plans. The film was then set for a May 12, 2023 date, presumably in an attempt to cash in on the potential success of Ben Affleck’s April 2023 film Air. Marketing for the project has been minimal leading up to its debut and it doesn’t appear that Affleck is even doing much, if any, publicity for the project (Braga and Fichtner are doing some interviews, at least). Hypnotic seems destined to fade away quite quickly at the box office.

That would be a crushing end to a tormented project that, at one time, was angling to be a major breakthrough project for new Hollywood players. Studio 8 and Solstice Studios were both hoping that Hypnotic would be key to establishing their respective outfits as companies worth taking seriously. Considering how much the modern media landscape is dominated by just a handful of studios, any new distributors of theatrical cinema would be most welcome. Unfortunately, the already volatile financial situations that inevitably plague any newbie studio gripped Solstice Studios and proved extra treacherous thanks to additional factors informed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Studio 8, meanwhile, doesn't appear to have any other major projects on the horizon save for the Jake Gyllenhaal star vehicle Prophet and the Gerard McMurray-directed feature Black for Warner Bros. and who knows where that latter project stands in the wake of all the Warner Bros. Discovery merger chaos. Interestingly, both of these productions are comic book adaptations, a sharp contrast to the original unorthodox stories Studio 8 initially intended to focus on as a company. This company and the media landscape itself look a whole lot different today compared to when Studio 8 first attached itself to Hypnotic. Over this lengthy period of time, though, larger forces kept pushing this sci-fi mystery thriller towards existence. It’s a good thing Robert Rodriguez stays committed to certain characters and storylines. It’s hard to imagine Hypnotic would’ve had a prayer of existing in the face of so many hurdles with that kind of creative determination.