Plus, how he wanted to satisfy his twelve-year-old self when directing ‘The Mandalorian’.

With We Can Be Heroes now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with writer-director Robert Rodriguez about making his first family film in almost ten years. If you haven’t seen the trailers, We Can Be Heroes follows a group of children, all the offspring of the world's biggest superheroes, who must come together to fight a group of alien invaders after the aforementioned intergalactic baddies take their parents as prisoners. The film stars Pedro Pascal, Priyanka Chopra, Christian Slater, Boyd Holbrook, Sung Kang, Adriana Barraza, Christopher McDonald, Taylor Dooley, Vivien Blair, and YaYa Gosselin.

During the wide-ranging conversation, Rodriguez talked about how We Can Be Heroes happened, how he came up with the title, the secret to making a good kids movie, how Weta Digital got involved in doing some of the VFX, designing the kids powers, if he’ll direct a sequel, and more. In addition, Rodriguez also talked about what it was like directing his episode of The Mandalorian and what it meant for him to bring back the Slave 1 and Boba Fett.

Check out what he had to say below and further down the page is exactly what we talked about and the official synopsis.

Robert Rodriguez:

Have they thought about doing a comic book or something else to continue the Alita story?

What is the secret to making a good kid’s film?

Why he was excited to make another kids movie.

Did any of the powers change as a result of VFX or budget?

What Weta Digital brought to the movie that he wasn’t expecting.

Where is he in the development of a sequel?

Would he direct the sequel?

How he came up with the title We Can Be Heroes.

Did his episode of The Mandalorian have a lot of deleted scenes?

How the script for his episode was only 19 pages.

What did it mean for him to introduce the Slave 1 and Boba Fett into The Mandalorian?

Image via Netflix

Share Share Tweet Email

Oscar Beat: Best Picture Predictions — The Wildest Oscar Season Ever Nobody knows anything.