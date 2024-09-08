Robert Rodriguez made a name for himself on the film scene seemingly straight away, with his first feature film in 1992 – released when he was just 24 years old – instantly making him a director to keep an eye on. His earliest efforts tended to be action/crime movies, but he eventually branched out into making horror, thrillers, more comedic genre throwbacks, and even a surprisingly large number of family-friendly movies.

Rodriguez’s filmography is all over the place genre-wise, and it’s also a bit messy when it comes to quality; he’s been behind some incredible films and some that… well, they're not great. Still, every film of his feels like it has his fingerprints to some extent, and he’s clearly got a passion for creativity that’s easy to admire. Plus, when he knocks it out of the park – as demonstrated by most of the titles in the second half of this ranking – his work proves extremely entertaining. What follows is a ranking of his theatrical films, not counting TV movies, anthology films, or documentaries... and certainly not counting that film of his that's apparently not coming out until 2115.

21 'Machete Kills' (2013)

Starring: Danny Trejo, Mel Gibson, Demián Bichir

Machete Kills is a sequel to a movie that was spun off from a fake trailer featured in Grindhouse, a double feature throwback to exploitation movies of old done by Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino. There was enough gas in the tank for a feature-length expansion of that original fake trailer, but it was depleted by the time Machete Kills came to be. It’s an honestly agonizing watch.

Sure, there is an impressively large number of high-profile actors showing up here for whatever reason; like, there’s probably never going to be another movie that features Mel Gibson, Lady Gaga, and Elon Musk within the cast, for what that’s worth. But the whole thing is a joke that’s not funny anymore, and though another sequel was promised in Machete Kills (called Machete Kills Again... in Space), it’s probably for the best to just let it all die with this one.

20 'Spy Kids: All the Time in the World' (2011)

Starring: Jessica Alba, Joel McHale, Rowan Blanchard

There’s a rough patch approaching; numerous family-friendly movies that kind of bleed together and generally don’t work for similar reasons. One of these Rodriguez-directed forgotten family flicks is Spy Kids: All the Time in the World, the fourth movie in his Spy Kids series which, to his credit, is one of those rare film series where a single director has been behind each entry (much like George Miller directing all the Mad Max movies, or Richard Donner doing all the Lethal Weapons).

The original two kids who were spies from Spy Kids are relegated to smaller roles here, on account of no longer being kids. In their place are new characters who do spy stuff. It’s all nonsense. There’s little charm here. Maybe young people will get a kick out of it, but they could also just watch the first three Spy Kids movies which, though not perfect, are generally better.

19 'Spy Kids: Armageddon' (2023)

Starring: Connor Esterson, Everly Carganilla, Zachary Levi

A small amount of praise can be given to Spy Kids: Armageddon for the fact that it’s not quite as bad as the aforementioned fourth movie, Spy Kids: All the Time in the World. Still, it should also be noted that it’s not much better, and once again feels like a tired sequel to a series that has had better days.

Getting released more than 20 years after the series began perhaps helps Spy Kids: Armageddon have some nostalgia value. The idea of someone growing up with Spy Kids, then having kids of their own 20 years later and watching Armageddon with them might be kind of nice… but then, that’s also got nothing to do with the genuine quality of the movie. There’s some writerly reaching here. But, rest assured, things will get better.

18 'We Can Be Heroes' (2020)

Starring: YaYa Gosselin, Lyon Daniels, Andy Walken

Serving as a sort of sequel to a soon-to-be-mentioned Robert Rodriguez movie from 2005, We Can Be Heroes is itself a movie that may one day get a sequel. It’s another film of the director’s that’s in the Spy Kids-adjacent family camp, with a plot that involves aliens capturing various superheroes from Earth, leading to a group of children banding together to save the day themselves.

It’s now shockingly familiar territory for Rodriguez, who has, at this point, made almost as many kid-friendly movies as he has directed schlocky, exploitation-flavored bloodbaths. We Can Be Heroes isn't quite as bad as some of those other family-friendly movies, but it’s one that’s just blended into the background a bit. It’s more of the same, but is closer to harmless than harmful; just a lot of whatever here.

17 'Sin City: A Dame to Kill For' (2014)

Starring: Jessica Alba, Bruce Willis, Mickey Rourke

At the very least, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For looks pretty good, though it doesn’t provide much else beyond visuals. It saw Rodriguez returning to the director’s chair alongside Frank Miller, who created the Sin City comic book series. The pair directed the first movie in 2005, which was significantly better. A Dame to Kill For kind of felt like it was trying to be more of the same, but failed to do that, and failed to do much more.

Things look striking and feel unique, much like the first movie, but otherwise, it’s just another go-around that no one was really asking for, and certainly no one needed. With a few exceptions, Rodriguez doesn’t have a fantastic track record when it comes to sequels, with Sin City: A Dame to Kill For regrettably contributing to that.

16 'The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl' (2005)

Starring: Taylor Lautner, Taylor Dooley, Cayden Boyd

For better or worse, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl is a film that suggests all the Robert Rodriguez family movies fit into some kind of universe. The Spy Kids Cinematic Universe (SKCU)? Anyway, this one tends to be remembered in an interesting way, with the common consensus being that The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl is not good, but that it can sort of be not good in a fun way… maybe?

It all stems from that ridiculous title, maybe, plus the fact that Taylor Lautner starred in it a few years before joining the hugely picked-upon series that is The Twilight Saga. The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl features typically garish and goofy-looking visuals by Rodriguez family movie standards, and a very simple plot about kids having fantastical powers. You know what you’re in for if you sit down to watch a movie called The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

15 'Shorts' (2009)

Starring: Jimmy Bennett, Jake Short, Kat Dennings

Almost marking a turning point ranking-wise where things start getting a little better, Shorts is a comedic fantasy movie with a somewhat different vibe to some of the previously mentioned family films. It’s not quite good, but there is a kernel of something here, with a premise that involves a boy discovering a rock that grants wishes, which everyone – young and old – desperately wants to obtain.

Shorts is at least pretty short, clocking in at under 90 minutes; something that’s generally a plus when looking at movies for kids. It jumps around a lot and feels messy, but at least there’s some sense of anarchy in Shorts that can be occasionally amusing. It’s sort of just another family movie by Rodriguez, but at the same time, he’s technically made films that are less watchable.

14 'Hypnotic' (2023)

Starring: Ben Affleck, Alice Braga, William Fichtner

Hypnotic was one of two movies directed by Robert Rodriguez that came out in 2023, and is at least a little better than the other, given said other was Spy Kids: Armageddon. Hypnotic is a slight change of pace for Rodriguez, being a psychological thriller not as heavy on violence, action, or horror elements as some of the director’s other non-family-friendly movies.

The plot here involves a detective trying to solve various mysteries that may or may not be linked, finding himself more lost as things go along, eventually unraveling and finding himself unable to trust much of anything (nor trust anyone). It’s sort of dizzying, but Hypnotic also sort of loses itself, and not in a way that necessarily proves satisfying to watch or experience. It was a noble enough effort, and certainly isn't awful, but there is also a reason why it kind of came and went during 2023.

13 'Red 11' (2019)

Starring: Roby Attal, Lauren Hatfield, Carlos Gallardo

Despite 2019 not being too long ago, Red 11 lives in obscurity more than just about any other feature film directed by Robert Rodriguez, some of which are more than 25 years old at this point. It was a very intentional return to his roots, with mixed results, given the main gimmick of Red 11 involved Rodriguez making another movie with the same sorts of limitations he had when he directed his first feature film.

So, Red 11 is ultra-low-budget, and inspired (very loosely) by an experience Rodriguez himself had while trying to raise money for his first film; namely, by taking part in medical testing studies. If Red 11 hadn't pushed itself with the sci-fi stuff and had just been more of a direct retelling of Rodriguez’s experiences in the early 1990s, it might have actually been more compelling, and the gimmick of making it for next-to-no money might've felt a little cleverer, too.

12 'Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over' (2003)

Starring: Daryl Sabara, Ricardo Montalban, Alexa PenaVega

It might not matter so much whether Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over is good or bad. Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over is Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over. It is a ridiculous fever dream of a movie, basically foregoing anything regarding spying in the traditional sense to be about people in a virtual reality game. It also goes against the “Kids” part of the title by relegating one of the kids, Carmen, to a supporting role, and having the other, Juni, be the central character.

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over also gives Sylvester Stallone the opportunity to play four different characters who all interact. His scenes are bizarre. The Dinkster is rung. Elijah Wood is the Guy. The 3D effects are very silly but were kind of cool at the time if you were 5 to 9 years old in 2003. Chaos reigns in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over. Some of it’s bad and some of it’s strangely absorbing. Watch at your own peril.