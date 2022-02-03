The CW ordered six additional scripts for the female-led Zorro series co-created by Robert Rodriguez (Spy Kids), his sister Rebecca Rodriguez, and Sean Tretta (Mayans M.C.). The request for additional scripts is a sign that the pilot the trio penned together last month was well-received by The CW, and that the reimagining of the classic Latinx hero could potentially get a straight-to-series order next.

Don Diego de la Vega and his alter ego Zorro were created in 1919 by American pulp writer Johnston McCulley. The swashbuckling vigilante was the heir of the wealthiest landowner in California, who uses his skills with a sword to protect the 18th-century village Pueblo de Los Angeles from evildoers and corrupt politicians. Due to the character’s success, the legend of Zorro was retold dozens of times in films, TV shows, comic books, and even video games. That’s what makes the new series proposal so enticing, as it offers something new to the mythos of the Zorro.

While we still don’t know all the details of The CW’s take on the character, the series will follow a young Latinx woman as she tries to uncover the truth about her father’s murder. While looking for answers, the young woman will get involved with a secret society where she takes on a new alias as Zorro. So, besides giving a woman the part of Zorro, the new series also transforms the vigilante into a legacy character, expanding the lore in new and exciting ways, as multiple people throughout History can wear the famous cape and black mask.

Rebecca and Robert Rodriguez and Tretta are joined in creating the series by Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens’ Propagate. Robert and Rebecca Rodriguez, Tretta, Silverman, Geoff Clark, and Eric Bromberg, will executive produce alongside Propagate’s Owens and Rodney Ferrell. John Gertz, President and CEO of Zorro Productions, Inc. will also executive produce with Jay Weisleder.

This is the second time that Robert Rodriguez has been involved with Zorro. Back in the 90s, the filmmaker was set to direct 1998’s The Mask of Zorro, giving Antonio Banderas his iconic role as the vigilante. Unfortunately, Rodriguez ended up moving away from the production, but Banderas' take on Zorro is still one of the most-beloved iterations of the character. Rodriguez is also known for using Latinx characters and settings in his movies, including cult classics such as Machete and From Dusk Till Dawn.

The female-led Zorro series is just one of the projects involving the character currently under development. Disney is also working on reviving the classic Disney-ABC 1950s series starring Guy Williams. The new version of the show will star Wilmer Valderrama (Charming, That '70s Show), who’s also attached as executive producer. That’s all excellent news for fans, who’ll be able to enjoy multiple stories featuring the masked vigilante.

There’s still no information about when the female-led Zorro could enter production.

