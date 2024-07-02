The Big Picture Robert Towne, renowned screenwriter, passed away at 89.

Today, the film industry bids farewell to one of its most revered screenwriters, Robert Towne, who passed away on Monday at his Los Angeles home at the age of 89. Known for his Oscar-winning script for the 1974 classic Chinatown, Towne’s work has long been considered the gold standard in screenwriting. Towne's career was a testament to the power of the pen. His nuanced takes on Los Angeles were etched with melancholy, portraying the city as a place of both beauty and profound sadness. In Chinatown and Shampoo, characters like gumshoe J.J. Gittes (Jack Nicholson) and Beverly Hills hairdresser George Roundy (Warren Beatty) navigate a city that dashes their hopes, leaving them alone in the end.

Born Robert Bertram Schwartz on November 23, 1934, in San Pedro, Towne's journey into the world of screenwriting began after he attended Pomona College. He met Nicholson while studying acting with blacklisted actor Jeff Corey, forming a lifelong professional relationship. Towne's first screenplay was for Roger Corman's Last Woman on Earth (1960), marking the beginning of a prolific career.

Throughout his career, Towne frequently collaborated with Hollywood heavyweights. He worked with Beatty again on Love Affair (1994) and with Nicholson on The Two Jakes (1990), the much-anticipated sequel to Chinatown. Although the sequel did not meet the critical acclaim of its predecessor, it demonstrated Towne's enduring influence in the industry. Towne also penned scripts for blockbuster hits like The Firm (1993) and Days of Thunder (1990), both starring Tom Cruise. His work on the first two Mission: Impossible films, released in 1996 and 2000, cemented his status as a versatile and sought-after screenwriter.

Robert Towne Was One of Hollywood's Finest Script Doctors

Towne was also highly regarded for his work as a script doctor. He contributed the iconic garden scene in The Godfather (1972) and played a crucial role in other films like Bonnie and Clyde (1967). When The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola accepted the Oscar for best screenplay, he thanked Towne from the stage. Similarly, Towne was credited as a “special consultant” on Bonnie and Clyde after Beatty, the star and producer, sought his expertise.

Towne's work extended beyond the silver screen. In 2017, Vulture ranked him third on its list of the 100 Best Screenwriters of All Time, only behind Billy Wilder and the Coen Brothers. His ability to construct ornate yet compact screenplays and write dialogue that conveyed rich, complex meanings made him a legend in his field.

Just two weeks ago, Collider's Steve Weintraub was fortunate enough to speak with the great man, where they reflected on his immense achievements. As we reflect on Robert Towne's illustrious career, we are reminded of the magic he brought to the screen. His stories will remain timeless treasures of cinema.