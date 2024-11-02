The illustrious core team behind the modern classic Forrest Gump — director Robert Zemeckis, writer Eric Roth, and stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright — have reunited for another life-affirming fable. Titled Here, their high-concept new film debuted domestically this week, but unlike their previous collaboration, appears to have left viewers unmoved, no pun intended. Poised to deliver a soft opening at the box office, Here drew mixed reviews from critics, and lukewarm reactions from the audience, earning a so-so B- CinemaScore.

The polling service tabulates the reactions of opening day audiences, based on how likely they are to recommend a given movie to others. A B- CinemaScore signals a general disinterest, which certainly doesn’t bode well for the film’s future at the box office. The mixed critical response, on the other hand, has probably torpedoed its chances during the awards season. The film currently holds a “rotten” 38% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, which aligns with its 59% audience rating. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime wrote that Here feels more “like an interesting experiment more than a fully-formed story.”

The film’s B- CinemaScore is a far cry from Forrest Gump’s rare A+ grade, which played a significant role in earning the film a slew of Oscars and nearly $700 million at the worldwide box office. Here also brings back that film’s legendary composer, Alan Silvestri, and cinematographer Don Burgess. By comparison, Roth’s similarly-themed The Curious Case of Benjamin Button earned an A- CinemaScore. Interstingly, Zemeckis is one of the few filmmakers who’ve made more than one film to have earned an A+. His second, unexpectedly, is The Polar Express — a movie that is largely blamed for fueling his downward spiral.

'Here' Is Eying a Lukewarm Opening at the Box Office

It’s no secret that Zemeckis has spent the majority of his recent career dabbling in visual effects-heavy filmmaking, not always successfully. Around two decades ago — The Polar Express was a pivotal moment in his career — the filmmaker became obsessed with techniques such as motion capture and now, digital de-aging. Here follows a family across decades, but is presented through a static camera stationed at exactly one spot.

Zemeckis is coming off of a string of poorly received titles such as Pinocchio, The Witches, Welcome to Marwen, and Allied. Also featuring Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly, Michelle Dockery, Ophelia Lovibond, Gwylim Lee and others, Here is expected to generate around $7 million across its opening weekend, against a reported production budget of $50 million. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

