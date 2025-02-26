Roberto Orci, a renowned screenwriter known for penning some of the most notable sci-fi and action films of the last few decades, has passed away at the age of 51. Orci died at his home in Los Angeles today following a battle with kidney disease, according to his family. Orci leaves a legacy of some of the most notable film and television works in recent memory, including Xena: Warrior Princess, Star Trek, Hawaii Five-0, and more.

Orci "was a visionary storyteller with a boundless heart and a beautiful soul," the writer’s brother, J.R. Orci, told Deadline in a statement confirming his death. "But beyond his creative talents, he was a compassionate friend who would put his life on hold to help a stranger and find room in his home for the most overlooked pup at the shelter."

A native of Mexico City, Orci moved to the United States at a young age and began developing an interest in screenwriting. His first well-known job was as a writer on the iconic New Zealand fantasy series Xena: Warrior Princess, helping pen the adventures of Lucy Lawless' fearsome protagonist, and also on the similarly heroic Hercules: The Legendary Journeys. Following this, Orci worked on several other well-known shows, most notably the Hawaii Five-0 reboot, as well as popular Fox series Sleepy Hollow and Fringe, the latter of which he co-created with J.J. Abrams and his longtime collaborator, Alex Kurtzman.

Orci Penned Numerous Sci-Fi Films