The Big Picture Disney's beloved classic Robin Hood is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and Funko is releasing a wave of collectible Pop! figures to commemorate the film.

Fans can pre-order figures of the titular character, Robin Hood, as well as his best friend Little John, and other fan-favorite characters like Friar Tuck and the Sheriff of Nottingham.

Robin Hood remains a classic in Disney's animated library, and the upcoming Funko Pops serve as the perfect addition to any Disney fan's collection, especially since Robin Hood merchandise is relatively sparse.

Disney's beloved animated classic Robin Hood is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and with that comes a wave of new collectibles. According to a recent tweet from the official Funko X handle, the company plans to release a plethora of Pop! figures, which are now available to pre-order in celebration of the animated film.

It wouldn’t be Robin Hood without its titular character, and fans can snatch up the beloved anthropomorphic fox with a standard Pop! figure, which effectively captures his likeness with an endearing smile, bright contrasting colors, and an arrow accessory. A keychain variant of the figure is also available for fans looking to add a pocket-sized piece to their expanding collection. Also available to pre-order is Little John, Robin Hood’s best friend, which can be pre-ordered as a standard-sized figure or a keychain.

While fans will no doubt be keeping an eye out for the two leads, there’s no denying that the film had a large cast of fan-favorite characters, and Funko will ensure that several get the spotlight as well, with several figures also on the way, such as Friar Tuck and the Sheriff of Nottingham. Additional figures include Maid Marian, featured in a stunning purple dress, and Prince John, who is adorned in a royal robe and a golden crown atop his head, with his personality on full display with a spoiled and pampered smirk. Given the timeliness of the figures, collectors won’t want to miss out on the upcoming wave of Pops when they hit shelves in the near future.

Disney Celebrates 50 Years of ‘Robin Hood’

Robin Hood debuted on the big screen in 1973 and remains a quintessential classic in Disney’s animated library, with many praising the film for its memorable characters and take on the often-revisited story. Despite being released in the middle of Disney’s dark age, a low point in the company’s 100-year-long history, many still look back at the film fondly as one of the better films from the era. Over the years, it continues to gain a following, reflected in this year’s animated short film Once Upon a Studio, in which some of the film’s characters made a brief appearance. Given that Robin Hood merchandise is relatively sparse due to the movie being one of the less popular films in Disney’s animated canon, the upcoming Funko Pops serves as the perfect addition to a Disney fans’ collection.

Funko’s Robin Hood figures are now available to pre-order. Check out the upcoming set of figures below: and stay tuned with Collider for further updates.

Image via Disney Disney's Robin Hood Release Date 1973-00-00 Main Genre Adventure Genres Adventure, Action, Animation Studio Disney

