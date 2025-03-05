MGM+'s new Robin Hood series just landed a Gladiator star. Connie Nielsen will be joining the series, which is now filming in Serbia. Variety reports that Nielsen will play Eleanor of Aquitaine.

The series is set following the Norman invasion of England, and will star newcomer Jack Patten as the legendary hero. Veteran movie villain Sean Bean (GoldenEye) will play his nemesis, the Sheriff of Nottingham, and Lauren McQueen (Masters of the Air) will play his lady love, Maid Marian; Robin's Merry Men will consist of Friar Tuck (Angus Castle-Doughty, Shadow and Bone), Little John (Marcus Fraser, The Outlaws), and Will (newcomer Henry Rowley). The ten-episode series will be showrun by John Glenn (SEAL Team), and will focus on the romance between Robin and Marian, and the historical accuracy of the medieval setting. Neilsen will play the real-life historical figure Eleanor of Aquitaine, who was one of the most powerful women in Europe in the Middle Ages.

Who Is Connie Nielsen?