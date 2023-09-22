The Big Picture Robin Hood's enduring popularity is due in part to his status as a public domain character, making him easily recognizable and usable in films without copyright restrictions.

The character's historical significance in early adventure cinema has left a lasting impact, with his image and influence ingrained in the history of movies themselves.

Many modern adaptations of Robin Hood struggle because filmmakers are afraid to embrace the character's more lighthearted and fantastical elements, opting instead for a gritty and realistic approach that undermines the excitement and appeal of the character.

Everyone knows Robin Hood. He's the man in green tights who steals from the rich and gives to the poor. He chills in the forest with his "merry men" and gets into all sorts of action-packed adventures. Robin Hood has also, unfortunately, become infamous for being attached to some crummy movies. In the earliest days of cinematic storytelling, Robin Hood was once attached to prolific adventure titles headlined by the likes of Douglas Fairbanks and Errol Flynn. It's impossible to overstate how massively important these titles were for informing the traditional mold of American adventure movies for decades to come.

However, since then, the track record for Robin Hood movies has become far more erratic. The 1991 Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves is mostly remembered today for the inexplicable casting of Kevin Costner as Robin Hood, while the 2010 and 2018 takes on Robin Hood (both inexplicably titled Robin Hood) are mostly remembered for their ludicrous attempts to "ground" this fantastical title in gritty reality. Even Disney, the reigning champ of claiming public domain characters for their own, failed to leave much of an impression with its 1973 animated take on the character. What's going on? How can Robin Hood be so enduringly influential but also be behind so many shoddy motion pictures? Is this character doomed in cinematic adaptations if they're made after 1950?

Why Is Robin Hood So Ubiquitous?

Sometimes, there are endlessly complicated reasons why a certain fictional character has endured as popular over the years. In the case of Robin Hood, it’s fairly simple. It’s a public domain character (studios don’t have to pay anyone to use him) that the average moviegoer knows immediately. It’s like if Batman or Yoda were in the public domain, free to use whenever. Even better, Robin Hood is especially popular in Europe and other foreign territories, a great quality for modern Hollywood’s love for globally relevant cinema. As a character, Robin Hood is, on paper, a dream character for studio executives. That’s why the mid-2010s had that hysterical trend where every major studio had a tentpole version of Robin Hood on the docket.

Plus, given that Robin Hood was such a popular character in the earliest days of cinematic storytelling, the character is practically ingrained into the history of movies themselves. The very mold of adventure cinema is made in the image of Errol Flynn firing an arrow at adversaries in a brightly colored green outfit. It’s been nearly 100 years since these exploits first hit the silver screen, yet their positive impact on moviegoers in that era still reverberates in the modern era. No matter how many Robin Hood movies bomb, there’s always this halo effect around the character thanks to his enduring presence in big-screen escapism (the same can be said for the character of Tarzan).

For certain producers, meanwhile, the Robin Hood character can also be an appealing figure because this guy can be reasonably cheap to realize on the big screen. There's a reason Hammer Films Productions made several Robin Hood films (including one headlined by the character’s daughter!) in the 1950s and 1960s, it doesn't cost a lot of money to put a guy in green tights and have him fight villainy. This trend even extends to the 21st century where TV movies like Princess of Thieves utilize the Robin Hood mythos in extremely budget-conscious confines. These projects have established Robin Hood as a prime figure for producers and production companies looking for cheap ways to get the attention of customers.

OK, but Why Are So Many Robin Hood Movies Bad?

The biggest problem plaguing any 21st-century take on Robin Hood is the same one that hurts any modern incarnation of King Arthur: modern artists are just afraid to embrace the silly aspects of this character. Ridley Scott’s Robin Hood or the 2018 Robin Hood are embarrassed to give this guy the green tights, the Merry Men, or just make a straightforward Robin Hood movie. They have to do a detailed origin story that provides a barrage of explanations and apologies for everything people like about Robin Hood as a character. The fun and bombast of vintage versions of this figure is gone. As a poor substitute is a gritty reality that undercuts any of the exciting qualities that made Robin Hood so iconic in the first place.

It doesn't help that those classic Robin Hood movies cast such a wide shadow over all subsequent character versions that it can be hard for new versions of Robin Hood to feel interesting or even necessary. That's likely why many subsequent Robin Hood movies (such as Robin and Marian or Princess of Thieves) intentionally focus on older versions of the character. This way, they can provide an immediate difference from Errol Flynn's incarnation of this thief. For most other Robin Hood movies, though, these titles inevitably inspire moviegoers to go "Kevin Costner is no Douglas Fairbanks/Errol Flynn." Those classic versions of Robin Hood are the only reason the character is famous enough to headline movies today, yet those same versions make it impossible for new incarnations to leave an impression. What a cursed double-sword.

There’s also the simple fact that Robin Hood is a very ancient European myth at this point that’s been around for so long that it’s hard to figure out new things to do with him. That’s not to say it’d be impossible to figure out a new exciting Robin Hood movie, just that this character is well-trodden ground. The expectations and standards are way higher for figuring out a new way to extend the Robin Hood mythos on the big screen compared to other fictional characters. It might be better to just put the character on a shelf entirely in favor of newly crafted individuals that can speak to modern moviegoers the same way Errol Flynn’s Robin Hood resonated with 1930s moviegoers.

Alas, there’s no way that happens. The factors that have made Robin Hood such a ubiquitous big-screen presence up to this point are not going anywhere and that means, despite so many recent box office bombs headlined by this character, this thief will be back on the big screen someday. Director X's new reimagining of the character in Robyn Hood encapsulates that this legendary creation is unlikely to ever vanish entirely from pop culture. Plus, Disney is bound to get around to a cursed “live-action” version of its animated Robin Hood movie down the line. Good luck to all the artists tasked with creating future Robin Hood movies. If the past is any indication, they’ll need it and then some.