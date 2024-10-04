The year before Taron Edgerton gave one of his most famous performances as Elton John in Rocketman, he starred in a divisive action thriller that's dominating the Netflix charts. Edgerton stars alongside Jamie Foxx and Ben Mendelsohn in Robin Hood, the 2018 action thriller which has narrowly jumped into the Netflix top 10, currently sitting in the #17 spot, just ahead of Jamie Lee Curtis' 2018 legacy sequel, Halloween. Robin Hood follows a war-hardened Crusader and his Moorish commander as they mount a revolt against a reviled and corrupt English crown. In addition to Edgerton, Foxx, and Mendelsohn, Robin Hood also stars Jamie Dornan, Eve Hewson, and Paul Anderson, and the film currently sits at a reprehensible 14% rating from critics and a 39% score from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Ben Chandler and David James Kelly both wrote the script for Robin Hood, with Chandler also receiving credit for the story. Robin Hood is currently the only project in Chandler's filmography, and he does not have anything confirmed to be in the works. Kelly also made his screenwriting debut on Robin Hood, before only working on one short in his career, but he is attached to several upcoming projects, including The Deep Blue Good-By and an untitled Ulysses S. Grant biopic, but neither project has begun casting yet. Otto Bathurst directed Robin Hood, and it is among his most famous works to this day, along with helming several episodes of the first season of the Cillian Murphy-led Peaky Blinders. He also directed an episode in 2011 during the first season of the Netflix Original Series, Black Mirror.

What Else Is Streaming on Netflix?

New additions to Netflix at the start of October have shaken up the top 10 in a big way. 2 Guns, the Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg-led comic book adaptation, is one of the recent additions, currently sitting in the #10 spot. Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill's comedy sequel, 22 Jump Street, is also making waves on Netflix, sitting in the #9 spot. To no one's surprise, action legend Jason Statham's The Mechanic was recently added and has jumped into the Netflix top 10, currently sitting in the #5 spot.

