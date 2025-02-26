This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

MGM+’s new Robin Hood series has found the Maid Marian to Jack Patten’s Robin of Loxley. Per Deadline, Here and Masters of the Air star Lauren McQueen has been tapped to play the show's new take on the female lead, who is described as the daughter of a Norman lord and a courageous freedom fighter alongside the titular outlaw. Her romantic relationship with Rob will be the beating heart of the sweeping tale helmed by SEAL Team alum John Glenn, but she's not the only new addition. The cast has officially been rounded out, with McQueen joined by Lydia Peckham, Steven Waddington, Marcus Fraser, Angus Castle-Doughty, and Henry Rowley.

As Marian, McQueen takes on a role that has previously been held by Hollywood royalty, including Audrey Hepburn, Olivia de Havilland, Cate Blanchett, Uma Thurman, and Eve Hewson, to name a few. In the series, which unfolds in the aftermath of the Norman invasion of England, she'll take on an active role, pulling the levers of power from within the royal court to help curb corruption across the land while her beloved Robin Hood fights for justice and peace with his band of outlaws. Directly connected to her will be Waddington as Marian's ruthless Norman lord father, the Earl of Huntingdon. Peckham, meanwhile, is set to play the daughter of the Sheriff of Nottingham — played by Game of Thrones star Sean Bean — who is quick to bend the rules of power to her advantage. Finally, Fraser and Castle-Dougherty will play two of Rob's steadfast allies, Little John and Friar Tuck, while Rowley embodies a young man named Will who is caught between worlds and seeks a life beyond the forest.

Produced by Glenn alongside Lionsgate TV, Robin Hood has just begun production in Belgrade, Serbia in hopes of running through the forest to MGM+ rather soon. Ironclad director Jonathan English is helming the pilot of the ten-episode season and will serve as producing director for the rest of the run. Additionally, he's joining Glenn in the writers' room for the show, with Todd Lieberman executive producing under the Hidden Pictures banner. This modernized take on the classic tale gives fans a lot to look forward to in the near future, as the character is also coming back to the big screen in a much different way with the Hugh Jackman-led The Death of Robin Hood.

