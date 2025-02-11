Sean Bean has joined the new version of a classic story. According to Variety, the acclaimed actor has joined the upcoming Robin Hood series produced by MGM+ as the Sheriff of Nottingham. The character's official description calls him a "loving father, a politician, and cousin to King Henry II". This wouldn't be the first time Sean Bean became a part of an ambitious fantasy world. The actor was previously seen as Boromir in the Lord of the Rings movies directed by Peter Jackson. As the Sheriff of Nottingham, Sean Bean will have to quickly determine if he will be an ally or an enemy for the protagonist of Robin Hood.

The upcoming Robin Hood series will feature Jack Patten as the titular vigilante. Before signing on to star in the upcoming adaptation that will consist of ten episodes, Patten was hired to star in War Machine alongside Alan Ritchson and Dennis Quaid. Release dates for either project haven't been set yet. There's no denying that Jack Patten has caused a positive impression in the industry, even if audiences haven't seen much of his work yet. The stage has been set for the young actor to shine as one of the most recognizable characters of all time.

Sean Bean also starred in a high-profile fantasy project when he played Ned Stark in the first season of Game of Thrones. The actor's role in the successful HBO adaptation didn't last for long, with the character being killed when the first installment of the series came to a close. In recent years, Bean appeared as Alman Kiddo in Knights of the Zodiac. The actor also had a recurring role in the recent Snowpiercer television series. It remains to be seen what Sean Bean will do with his performance as the mysterious Sheriff of Nottingham.

'Robin Hood' in Pop Culture

Robin Hood has remained a very popular character in the entertainment industry ever since films and television series have been produced. A BBC One television show based on the character was produced more than a decade ago, with Jonas Armstrong playing the titular hero. Taron Egerton famously played Robin Hood in a recent movie directed by Otto Bathurst, with Russell Crowe shining in the role in a previous version directed by Ridley Scott. The upcoming Robin Hood television series will be written for MGM+ by John Glenn and Jonathan English. Glenn will also be working as the showrunner of the project.