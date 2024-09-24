The classic literary outlaw Robin Hood will soon adventure with Little John once again. MGM+ has ordered a new twist on the classic tale coming from Lionsgate Television with former SEAL Team showrunner John Glenn at the helm alongside producer-director Jonathan English and executive producer Todd Lieberman. Both Glenn and English have been tapped to pen the series, which will begin production in Serbia at PFI Studios in February 2025. If all goes well, the roguish hero will ride again sometime later next year.

Robin Hood has appeared in many forms on both the big and small screen, from the adventure classic from 1938, The Adventures of Robin Hood, to Mel Brooks's parody darling Robin Hood: Men in Tights, and even the Disney-animated Robin Hood from 1973. Each brings its own charms to the tale of the benevolent thief who steals from the rich to give to the poor. MGM+'s series will similarly play with the formula, specifically emphasizing his relationship with the courageous Marian. Set following the Norman invasion of England, it will see Rob, a Saxon forester’s son, and the daughter of a Norman lord, Marian, fall in love and strive for justice and freedom in their separate ways. While Rob raises a band of merry rebel outlaws, Marian pulls strings by infiltrating the power at court all in the name of curbing royal corruption.

MGM+ is billing this iteration of Robin Hood as not just a modernized iteration rife with historical accuracy, but an adaptation made for movie lovers. The streamer's head Michael Wright shared an official statement emphasizing how the series is very on-brand for the platform that brought viewers hits like From, Beacon 23, and Godfather of Harlem:

“We call MGM+ television for movie lovers and English and Glenn’s Robin Hood is the epitome of our brand promise. This is a new imagining of the classic tale of the roguish outlaw hero who stole from the rich and gave to the poor. It’s an exciting, smart, sweeping, romantic adventure that brings historical authenticity, psychological depth, and a heightened focus on the relationship between Rob and Marian to the beloved story.”

Where Have We Seen the 'Robin Hood' Creators Before?

Image via Paramount+

Modernizing Robin Hood will bring Glenn back to television for the first time since his SEAL Team exit in 2019. He has a strong team around him, with English having experience in the fantasy genre from the Ironclad films and Lieberman known for producing Chip n' Dale: Rescue Rangers and The Fighter through the Hidden Pictures banner. English is also a producer on the upcoming spin-off The Librarians: The Next Chapter. Rounding out the team from Hidden Pictures are Carly Kleinbart and Nicole Bryant, who will oversee the series.

With the new series, it's a great time to be a fan of the dashing rogue as he's also heading back to the big screen in a way never seen before. Director Michael Sarnoski is helming The Death of Robin Hood, a new, darker feature depicting Robin Hood's later years after so much thieving and murder. Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer will lead the film which, coincidentally, also begins production in February 2025. Nobody is currently attached to star in the MGM+ series, but announcements are likely to come soon with filming so close at hand.

Robin Hood will arrive on MGM+ in 2025 in the U.S., as well as the U.K., Italy, Germany, Spain, Latin America, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the new update on the classic story as more information comes out.

