Netflix has debuted the trailer for Robin Robin, a holiday short from British stop-motion specialists Aardman Animations. Directed by Dan Ojari and Mikey Please, Robin Robin is about a robin raised by a family of mice. But when Robin realizes that she isn't a mouse like she thought she was, she sets off “on the heist to end all heists” to prove who she really is.

The trailer sets the tone for the holiday-themed film, framing the plot around Christmastime and wholeheartedly embracing themes of family and self-discovery. Robin Robin features the voices of Bronte Carmichael, Adeel Akhtar, Richard E. Grant, and Gillian Anderson.

The trailer also puts on proud display the artisanal animation style that Aardman — the studio behind films such as Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit and Chicken Run — is known for. There’s a nostalgic quality to the visuals that might remind fans of the short films through which Aardman first established itself.

Robin Robin is written by Ojari, Please, and Sam Morrison. The film is produced by Helen Argo, with music and songs by The Bookshop Band. Sarah Cox serves as the executive producer. Carmichael voices Robin, described as “not quite a bird and not quite a mouse, but full of determination.” Akhtar voices Dad Mouse, “a caring but cautious soul who is single-handedly raising a family of five children,” one of whom happens to be an adopted bird. Grant voices Magpie, who takes Robin under his wing, and Anderson voices Cat, the villain of the story.

Netflix is making inroads into the world of animation, with films such as The Willoughbys and Over the Moon. On the docket are new animated movies from directors such as Richard Linklater (Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood) and Guillermo del Toro (Pinocchio)

Robin Robin comes to Netflix on November 24. You can watch the trailer here, and read the official synopsis down below:

When her egg fortuitously rolls into a rubbish dump, Robin is raised by a loving family of burglar mice. As she grows up, her differences become more apparent. Robin sets off on the heist to end all heists to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse – but ends up discovering who she really is.

